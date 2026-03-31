- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
489
Profit Trades:
360 (73.61%)
Loss Trades:
129 (26.38%)
Best trade:
45.75 USD
Worst trade:
-17.53 USD
Gross Profit:
621.61 USD (31 515 pips)
Gross Loss:
-373.42 USD (32 508 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (6.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
56.65 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
91.07%
Max deposit load:
62.65%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
29
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
5.22
Long Trades:
242 (49.49%)
Short Trades:
247 (50.51%)
Profit Factor:
1.66
Expected Payoff:
0.51 USD
Average Profit:
1.73 USD
Average Loss:
-2.89 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-35.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-47.58 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
11.82%
Annual Forecast:
143.44%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
31.25 USD
Maximal:
47.58 USD (12.80%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.80% (47.58 USD)
By Equity:
45.23% (177.80 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|329
|EURCHF
|160
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|162
|EURCHF
|86
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|-2.3K
|EURCHF
|1.5K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +45.75 USD
Worst trade: -18 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +6.38 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -35.27 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 12
|
TradersWay-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
InfinoxCapital-Live03
|0.00 × 3
|
TradersWay-TW ECN Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Hankotrade-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
Weltrade-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.00 × 22
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
LandFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TMG-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
XMUK-Real 15
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.00 × 13
|
FortFS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Swissquote-Real1
|0.00 × 1
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobal-Cent4
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeWise-LiveUS
|0.00 × 1
|
ViproMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXChoice-Pro Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|0.00 × 1
|
TurnkeyFX-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
GSCFinancialService-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.04 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.13 × 8
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
89%
0
0
USD
USD
399
USD
USD
19
100%
489
73%
91%
1.66
0.51
USD
USD
45%
1:300