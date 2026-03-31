The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live19 0.00 × 12 TradersWay-Live 2 0.00 × 1 InfinoxCapital-Live03 0.00 × 3 TradersWay-TW ECN Live 0.00 × 2 Hankotrade-Live 0.00 × 4 Weltrade-Live 0.00 × 2 ICMarkets-Live18 0.00 × 22 UniverseWheel-Live 0.00 × 2 LandFX-Live 0.00 × 1 TMG-Live 0.00 × 1 BlackBullMarkets-Live 0.00 × 2 XMUK-Real 15 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-Live06 0.00 × 13 FortFS-Real 0.00 × 1 Swissquote-Real1 0.00 × 1 GlobalPrime-Live 0.00 × 1 EGlobal-Cent4 0.00 × 1 TradeWise-LiveUS 0.00 × 1 ViproMarkets-Live 0.00 × 1 FXChoice-Pro Live 0.00 × 1 ATCBrokers-Live 1 0.00 × 1 TurnkeyFX-Live 0.00 × 2 GSCFinancialService-Live 0.00 × 2 ICMarkets-Live15 0.04 × 27 ICMarketsSC-Live11 0.13 × 8 134 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor