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Vitor Andrade De Moura

VitorAndrade

Vitor Andrade De Moura
Vitor Andrade De Moura

Vitor Andrade De Moura

I’m not selling my EA.
0 reviews
Reliability
19 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 89%
Tickmill-Live02
1:300
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
489
Profit Trades:
360 (73.61%)
Loss Trades:
129 (26.38%)
Best trade:
45.75 USD
Worst trade:
-17.53 USD
Gross Profit:
621.61 USD (31 515 pips)
Gross Loss:
-373.42 USD (32 508 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (6.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
56.65 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
91.07%
Max deposit load:
62.65%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
29
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
5.22
Long Trades:
242 (49.49%)
Short Trades:
247 (50.51%)
Profit Factor:
1.66
Expected Payoff:
0.51 USD
Average Profit:
1.73 USD
Average Loss:
-2.89 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-35.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-47.58 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
11.82%
Annual Forecast:
143.44%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
31.25 USD
Maximal:
47.58 USD (12.80%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.80% (47.58 USD)
By Equity:
45.23% (177.80 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 329
EURCHF 160
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 162
EURCHF 86
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD -2.3K
EURCHF 1.5K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +45.75 USD
Worst trade: -18 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +6.38 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -35.27 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 12
TradersWay-Live 2
0.00 × 1
InfinoxCapital-Live03
0.00 × 3
TradersWay-TW ECN Live
0.00 × 2
Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 4
Weltrade-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live18
0.00 × 22
UniverseWheel-Live
0.00 × 2
LandFX-Live
0.00 × 1
TMG-Live
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
XMUK-Real 15
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live06
0.00 × 13
FortFS-Real
0.00 × 1
Swissquote-Real1
0.00 × 1
GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
EGlobal-Cent4
0.00 × 1
TradeWise-LiveUS
0.00 × 1
ViproMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
FXChoice-Pro Live
0.00 × 1
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.00 × 1
TurnkeyFX-Live
0.00 × 2
GSCFinancialService-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live15
0.04 × 27
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.13 × 8
134 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.30 10:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.30 02:17
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.29 22:15
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.29 21:15
High current drawdown in 44% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.29 19:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.29 15:13
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.29 12:12
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.29 08:11
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.13 13:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.12 09:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.30 04:00
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.30 00:58
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.29 03:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.29 00:42
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.28 22:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.28 21:40
High current drawdown in 39% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.26 05:58
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.26 04:58
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.26 03:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.26 02:56
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
VitorAndrade
30 USD per month
89%
0
0
USD
399
USD
19
100%
489
73%
91%
1.66
0.51
USD
45%
1:300
Copy

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