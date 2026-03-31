- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 130
Profit Trades:
708 (62.65%)
Loss Trades:
422 (37.35%)
Best trade:
139.28 USD
Worst trade:
-73.04 USD
Gross Profit:
12 273.24 USD (596 039 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11 265.17 USD (539 518 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (97.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
356.75 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
18.87%
Max deposit load:
2.54%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.91
Long Trades:
874 (77.35%)
Short Trades:
256 (22.65%)
Profit Factor:
1.09
Expected Payoff:
0.89 USD
Average Profit:
17.34 USD
Average Loss:
-26.69 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-104.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-237.56 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
10.96%
Annual Forecast:
133.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
322.94 USD
Maximal:
1 106.95 USD (29.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.77% (1 106.95 USD)
By Equity:
2.73% (62.90 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDxx
|1130
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDxx
|1K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDxx
|57K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +139.28 USD
Worst trade: -73 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +97.70 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -104.20 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "4xCube-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Copy Trade desenvolvido por @luizdesatrader
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
1000 USD per month
53%
0
0
USD
USD
2.3K
USD
USD
62
99%
1 130
62%
19%
1.08
0.89
USD
USD
36%
1:500