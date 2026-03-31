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Luiz Felipe Bernardes De Sa

Copy VM XAU

Luiz Felipe Bernardes De Sa
Luiz Felipe Bernardes De Sa

Luiz Felipe Bernardes De Sa

0 reviews
Reliability
62 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1000 USD per month
growth since 2025 53%
4xCube-MT5
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 130
Profit Trades:
708 (62.65%)
Loss Trades:
422 (37.35%)
Best trade:
139.28 USD
Worst trade:
-73.04 USD
Gross Profit:
12 273.24 USD (596 039 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11 265.17 USD (539 518 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (97.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
356.75 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
18.87%
Max deposit load:
2.54%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.91
Long Trades:
874 (77.35%)
Short Trades:
256 (22.65%)
Profit Factor:
1.09
Expected Payoff:
0.89 USD
Average Profit:
17.34 USD
Average Loss:
-26.69 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-104.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-237.56 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
10.96%
Annual Forecast:
133.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
322.94 USD
Maximal:
1 106.95 USD (29.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.77% (1 106.95 USD)
By Equity:
2.73% (62.90 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDxx 1130
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDxx 1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDxx 57K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +139.28 USD
Worst trade: -73 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +97.70 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -104.20 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "4xCube-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Copy Trade desenvolvido por @luizdesatrader
No reviews
2026.03.31 13:28
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 1.67% of days out of 300 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Copy VM XAU
1000 USD per month
53%
0
0
USD
2.3K
USD
62
99%
1 130
62%
19%
1.08
0.89
USD
36%
1:500
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

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