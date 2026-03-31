- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 214
Profit Trades:
1 570 (70.91%)
Loss Trades:
644 (29.09%)
Best trade:
3 236.71 USD
Worst trade:
-2 567.77 USD
Gross Profit:
108 807.75 USD (287 063 pips)
Gross Loss:
-61 207.64 USD (219 570 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (104.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6 523.41 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
67.22%
Max deposit load:
77.94%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
8.40
Long Trades:
1 029 (46.48%)
Short Trades:
1 185 (53.52%)
Profit Factor:
1.78
Expected Payoff:
21.50 USD
Average Profit:
69.30 USD
Average Loss:
-95.04 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
24 (-2 214.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 212.85 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
7.26%
Annual Forecast:
88.14%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6.88 USD
Maximal:
5 667.46 USD (5.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.07% (5 667.46 USD)
By Equity:
14.37% (15 809.89 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|713
|GBPUSD
|438
|AUDCAD
|395
|XAUUSD
|334
|EURGBP
|167
|EURCHF
|110
|AUDUSD
|20
|AUDCHF
|15
|NZDUSD
|14
|USDCHF
|4
|USDCAD
|3
|EURCAD
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|12K
|GBPUSD
|3.3K
|AUDCAD
|1.5K
|XAUUSD
|25K
|EURGBP
|1.2K
|EURCHF
|-684
|AUDUSD
|1.9K
|AUDCHF
|164
|NZDUSD
|2.2K
|USDCHF
|858
|USDCAD
|258
|EURCAD
|-79
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|24K
|GBPUSD
|12K
|AUDCAD
|10K
|XAUUSD
|29K
|EURGBP
|-3.3K
|EURCHF
|-7.1K
|AUDUSD
|1.1K
|AUDCHF
|128
|NZDUSD
|1.3K
|USDCHF
|362
|USDCAD
|198
|EURCAD
|-14
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +3 236.71 USD
Worst trade: -2 568 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +104.58 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 214.49 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|0.00 × 6
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.17 × 83
|
Darwinex-Live-2
|0.27 × 15
|
FusionMarkets-Live 3
|0.29 × 34
|
Axi-US03-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|1.03 × 67
|
RoboForex-ProCent
|4.46 × 71
|
VTMarkets-Live 3
|4.50 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|5.97 × 2782
|
VTMarkets-Live 6
|7.50 × 2
|
CAMarketsGlobal-Live
|11.72 × 18
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
48%
0
0
USD
USD
148K
USD
USD
23
96%
2 214
70%
67%
1.77
21.50
USD
USD
14%
1:200