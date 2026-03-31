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Andras Feher

Helios

Andras Feher
Andras Feher

Andras Feher

I develop automated trading systems and Expert Advisors with a strong focus on long-term performance. My approach prioritizes controlled risk, low drawdown, robust strategy design, and consistent returns rather than short-term gains. I continuously test, refine, and monitor my systems under real
2 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
23 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 48%
Darwinex-Live-2
1:200
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 214
Profit Trades:
1 570 (70.91%)
Loss Trades:
644 (29.09%)
Best trade:
3 236.71 USD
Worst trade:
-2 567.77 USD
Gross Profit:
108 807.75 USD (287 063 pips)
Gross Loss:
-61 207.64 USD (219 570 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (104.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6 523.41 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
67.22%
Max deposit load:
77.94%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
8.40
Long Trades:
1 029 (46.48%)
Short Trades:
1 185 (53.52%)
Profit Factor:
1.78
Expected Payoff:
21.50 USD
Average Profit:
69.30 USD
Average Loss:
-95.04 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
24 (-2 214.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 212.85 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
7.26%
Annual Forecast:
88.14%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6.88 USD
Maximal:
5 667.46 USD (5.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.07% (5 667.46 USD)
By Equity:
14.37% (15 809.89 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 713
GBPUSD 438
AUDCAD 395
XAUUSD 334
EURGBP 167
EURCHF 110
AUDUSD 20
AUDCHF 15
NZDUSD 14
USDCHF 4
USDCAD 3
EURCAD 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 12K
GBPUSD 3.3K
AUDCAD 1.5K
XAUUSD 25K
EURGBP 1.2K
EURCHF -684
AUDUSD 1.9K
AUDCHF 164
NZDUSD 2.2K
USDCHF 858
USDCAD 258
EURCAD -79
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 24K
GBPUSD 12K
AUDCAD 10K
XAUUSD 29K
EURGBP -3.3K
EURCHF -7.1K
AUDUSD 1.1K
AUDCHF 128
NZDUSD 1.3K
USDCHF 362
USDCAD 198
EURCAD -14
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3 236.71 USD
Worst trade: -2 568 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +104.58 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 214.49 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
0.17 × 83
Darwinex-Live-2
0.27 × 15
FusionMarkets-Live 3
0.29 × 34
Axi-US03-Live
0.50 × 2
GoMarkets-Real 10
1.03 × 67
RoboForex-ProCent
4.46 × 71
VTMarkets-Live 3
4.50 × 2
FusionMarkets-Demo
5.97 × 2782
VTMarkets-Live 6
7.50 × 2
CAMarketsGlobal-Live
11.72 × 18
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.10 07:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.08 23:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.13 12:07
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.03.31 13:28
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Helios
30 USD per month
48%
0
0
USD
148K
USD
23
96%
2 214
70%
67%
1.77
21.50
USD
14%
1:200
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