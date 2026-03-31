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Puguh Andrie Setia Aji

BTC Smart Hunter Medium Risk

Puguh Andrie Setia Aji
Puguh Andrie Setia Aji

Puguh Andrie Setia Aji

0 reviews
Reliability
19 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 108%
Exness-MT5Real6
1:500
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
343
Profit Trades:
286 (83.38%)
Loss Trades:
57 (16.62%)
Best trade:
11.94 USD
Worst trade:
-20.20 USD
Gross Profit:
298.07 USD (1 583 847 pips)
Gross Loss:
-209.46 USD (909 736 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (7.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
29.06 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
4.03%
Max deposit load:
11.87%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
31
Avg holding time:
19 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.17
Long Trades:
184 (53.64%)
Short Trades:
159 (46.36%)
Profit Factor:
1.42
Expected Payoff:
0.26 USD
Average Profit:
1.04 USD
Average Loss:
-3.67 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-0.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-40.36 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
15.88%
Annual Forecast:
192.67%
Algo trading:
17%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
75.42 USD (36.46%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
37.58% (75.42 USD)
By Equity:
11.38% (15.05 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSDm 343
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSDm 89
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSDm 674K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +11.94 USD
Worst trade: -20 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +7.82 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.43 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.05 18:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.01 18:52
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.31 02:39
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:2000
2026.07.31 01:39
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.28 15:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.28 14:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.26 17:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.26 16:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.26 15:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.26 14:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.26 13:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.26 02:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.26 01:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.26 00:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.17 05:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.17 04:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.16 16:13
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.5% of days out of 111 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.16 15:13
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.5% of days out of 111 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.16 14:13
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.5% of days out of 111 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.06 01:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
BTC Smart Hunter Medium Risk
30 USD per month
108%
0
0
USD
122
USD
19
17%
343
83%
4%
1.42
0.26
USD
38%
1:500
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