- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
83
Profit Trades:
62 (74.69%)
Loss Trades:
21 (25.30%)
Best trade:
10.00 USD
Worst trade:
-3.70 USD
Gross Profit:
112.72 USD (8 516 pips)
Gross Loss:
-25.72 USD (2 215 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (17.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
17.82 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.49
Trading activity:
11.22%
Max deposit load:
5.42%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
11.95
Long Trades:
36 (43.37%)
Short Trades:
47 (56.63%)
Profit Factor:
4.38
Expected Payoff:
1.05 USD
Average Profit:
1.82 USD
Average Loss:
-1.22 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-7.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7.28 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
2.26%
Annual Forecast:
27.36%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
7.28 USD (1.39%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.39% (7.28 USD)
By Equity:
7.31% (37.45 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|83
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|87
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|6.3K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +10.00 USD
Worst trade: -4 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +17.82 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7.28 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.00 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 9
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real7
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
Axi-US06-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ProCent-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteFinance-Classic2.com
|0.00 × 2
|
Afterprime-Live AP
|0.00 × 91
|
FXOpenUK-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 4
|
XMTrading-Real 250
|0.00 × 6
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Pro-5
|0.00 × 2
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.00 × 11
|
UltimaMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Swissquote-Live1
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 6
|
Exness-Real2
|0.00 × 4
|
XMGlobal-Real 14
|0.00 × 5
|
VantageFX-Live 1
|0.00 × 4
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.00 × 1
|
ECMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 8
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
15%
0
0
USD
USD
1.3K
USD
USD
18
100%
83
74%
11%
4.38
1.05
USD
USD
7%
1:500