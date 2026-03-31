The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live26 0.00 × 27 ICMarketsSC-Live24 0.00 × 17 ICMarketsSC-Live20 0.00 × 3 ICMarketsSC-Live09 0.00 × 9 Exness-Real 0.00 × 1 OctaFX-Real7 0.00 × 1 FusionMarkets-Live 0.00 × 11 Axi-US06-Live 0.00 × 1 RoboForex-ProCent-4 0.00 × 1 Tickmill-Live02 0.00 × 1 LiteFinance-Classic2.com 0.00 × 2 Afterprime-Live AP 0.00 × 91 FXOpenUK-ECN Live Server 0.00 × 4 XMTrading-Real 250 0.00 × 6 AdmiralMarkets-Live 0.00 × 1 RoboForex-Pro-5 0.00 × 2 Coinexx-Demo 0.00 × 11 UltimaMarkets-Live 0.00 × 2 Swissquote-Live1 0.00 × 4 ICMarketsSC-Live23 0.00 × 6 Exness-Real2 0.00 × 4 XMGlobal-Real 14 0.00 × 5 VantageFX-Live 1 0.00 × 4 RoboForex-ECN-3 0.00 × 1 ECMarkets-Live02 0.00 × 8 73 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor