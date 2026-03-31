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Aleksandr Seredin

ALocalLevels TeleTrade

Aleksandr Seredin
Aleksandr Seredin

Aleksandr Seredin

- автоматизированная торговля полуавтоматами на мт5
- торгую уровни после ложного пробоя
- использование удалённой торговой машины
- MQL5, C#
5 articles 1 topic 34 comments
0 reviews
16 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -9%
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
87
Profit Trades:
30 (34.48%)
Loss Trades:
57 (65.52%)
Best trade:
28.69 USD
Worst trade:
-12.13 USD
Gross Profit:
336.43 USD (6 988 pips)
Gross Loss:
-418.14 USD (7 678 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (9.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
35.46 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.08
Trading activity:
18.95%
Max deposit load:
7.92%
Latest trade:
24 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.72
Long Trades:
43 (49.43%)
Short Trades:
44 (50.57%)
Profit Factor:
0.80
Expected Payoff:
-0.94 USD
Average Profit:
11.21 USD
Average Loss:
-7.34 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-63.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-63.14 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
-6.27%
Annual Forecast:
-76.03%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
82.48 USD
Maximal:
113.13 USD (10.82%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.38% (113.13 USD)
By Equity:
1.32% (12.08 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 64
USDJPY 16
GBPUSD 4
EURJPY 1
GBPJPY 1
GBPAUD 1
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD -30
USDJPY -27
GBPUSD -5
EURJPY -6
GBPJPY -7
GBPAUD -6
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD -460
USDJPY 66
GBPUSD 126
EURJPY -146
GBPJPY -86
GBPAUD -190
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +28.69 USD
Worst trade: -12 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +9.65 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -63.14 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Teletrade-Sharp ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-ECN
0.69 × 226
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.12 × 215
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
4.33 × 18
XMTrading-MT5 3
5.00 × 1
Swissquote-Server
7.26 × 110
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
7.83 × 6
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
The signal is a hybrid of algorithmic and manual trading using artificial intelligence.
Neither martingale nor grid technologies are used here, but only positional trading is used with the possibility of transferring positions overnight.
For better performance, use the same broker as in the signal.

Note:
Past performance is no guarantee of future performance.
Suscribe to my signal under your responsability.

No reviews
2026.07.30 07:17
No swaps are charged
2026.07.30 07:17
No swaps are charged
2026.07.27 12:58
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.21 05:16
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.09 13:07
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.03 08:15
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.31 22:37
No swaps are charged
2026.05.31 22:37
No swaps are charged
2026.05.29 11:59
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.05.29 06:25
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.29 05:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.25 16:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.18 12:58
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.04% of days out of 49 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.11 07:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.08 13:06
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.56% of days out of 39 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.06 04:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.05 17:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.28 17:09
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.04.02 06:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.04.02 05:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ALocalLevels TeleTrade
30 USD per month
-9%
0
0
USD
888
USD
16
100%
87
34%
19%
0.80
-0.94
USD
11%
1:500
Copy

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