- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
76
Profit Trades:
24 (31.57%)
Loss Trades:
52 (68.42%)
Best trade:
19.00 USD
Worst trade:
-6.99 USD
Gross Profit:
145.69 USD (4 752 pips)
Gross Loss:
-248.06 USD (7 497 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (10.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
22.70 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.20
Trading activity:
17.73%
Max deposit load:
17.05%
Latest trade:
19 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.92
Long Trades:
43 (56.58%)
Short Trades:
33 (43.42%)
Profit Factor:
0.59
Expected Payoff:
-1.35 USD
Average Profit:
6.07 USD
Average Loss:
-4.77 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-62.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-62.66 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
-4.33%
Annual Forecast:
-52.48%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
107.30 USD
Maximal:
111.37 USD (16.96%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.94% (111.19 USD)
By Equity:
1.05% (6.02 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|59
|USDJPY
|10
|GBPUSD
|4
|EURJPY
|1
|GBPJPY
|1
|GBPAUD
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|-46
|USDJPY
|-28
|GBPUSD
|-19
|EURJPY
|-3
|GBPJPY
|-2
|GBPAUD
|-3
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|-1.9K
|USDJPY
|-330
|GBPUSD
|-252
|EURJPY
|-91
|GBPJPY
|-52
|GBPAUD
|-85
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +19.00 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +10.53 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -62.66 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 3
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FXOpen-MT5
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 8
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
RannForex-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
Just2Trade-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 12
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.09 × 11
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.11 × 104
|
AlpariEvrasia-MT5
|0.19 × 183
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.25 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.29 × 14
|
QTrade-Server
|0.33 × 3
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.38 × 95
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.42 × 19
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.50 × 4
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.50 × 40
|
AdmiralMarkets-MT5
|0.57 × 49
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.71 × 133
|
HTOTAL.RU-MT5
|0.80 × 71
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.85 × 729
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.89 × 10269
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.93 × 41
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-16%
0
0
USD
USD
550
USD
USD
16
100%
76
31%
18%
0.58
-1.35
USD
USD
17%
1:200