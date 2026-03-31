The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real2 0.00 × 3 Tickmill-Live 0.00 × 2 FXOpen-MT5 0.00 × 3 Exness-MT5Real5 0.00 × 8 TradeMaxGlobal-Live 0.00 × 8 RannForex-Server 0.00 × 2 Just2Trade-MT5 0.00 × 1 RoboForex-ECN 0.00 × 12 FBS-Real 0.00 × 1 Coinexx-Live 0.09 × 11 Exness-MT5Real3 0.11 × 104 AlpariEvrasia-MT5 0.19 × 183 FIBOGroup-MT5 Server 0.25 × 4 Exness-MT5Real7 0.29 × 14 QTrade-Server 0.33 × 3 TitanFX-MT5-01 0.38 × 95 GoMarkets-Live 0.42 × 19 StriforLLC-Live 0.50 × 4 AlpariEvrasia-Real01 0.50 × 40 AdmiralMarkets-MT5 0.57 × 49 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 0.71 × 133 HTOTAL.RU-MT5 0.80 × 71 ICMarkets-MT5 0.85 × 729 Alpari-MT5 0.89 × 10269 FusionMarkets-Live 0.93 × 41 42 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor