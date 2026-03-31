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Aleksandr Seredin

ALocalLevels Alpari

Aleksandr Seredin
Aleksandr Seredin

Aleksandr Seredin

- автоматизированная торговля полуавтоматами на мт5
- торгую уровни после ложного пробоя
- использование удалённой торговой машины
- MQL5, C#
5 articles 1 topic 34 comments
0 reviews
16 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -16%
Alpari-MT5
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
76
Profit Trades:
24 (31.57%)
Loss Trades:
52 (68.42%)
Best trade:
19.00 USD
Worst trade:
-6.99 USD
Gross Profit:
145.69 USD (4 752 pips)
Gross Loss:
-248.06 USD (7 497 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (10.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
22.70 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.20
Trading activity:
17.73%
Max deposit load:
17.05%
Latest trade:
19 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.92
Long Trades:
43 (56.58%)
Short Trades:
33 (43.42%)
Profit Factor:
0.59
Expected Payoff:
-1.35 USD
Average Profit:
6.07 USD
Average Loss:
-4.77 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-62.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-62.66 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
-4.33%
Annual Forecast:
-52.48%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
107.30 USD
Maximal:
111.37 USD (16.96%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.94% (111.19 USD)
By Equity:
1.05% (6.02 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 59
USDJPY 10
GBPUSD 4
EURJPY 1
GBPJPY 1
GBPAUD 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD -46
USDJPY -28
GBPUSD -19
EURJPY -3
GBPJPY -2
GBPAUD -3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD -1.9K
USDJPY -330
GBPUSD -252
EURJPY -91
GBPJPY -52
GBPAUD -85
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +19.00 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +10.53 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -62.66 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 3
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 2
FXOpen-MT5
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 8
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 8
RannForex-Server
0.00 × 2
Just2Trade-MT5
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 12
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
0.09 × 11
Exness-MT5Real3
0.11 × 104
AlpariEvrasia-MT5
0.19 × 183
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.25 × 4
Exness-MT5Real7
0.29 × 14
QTrade-Server
0.33 × 3
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.38 × 95
GoMarkets-Live
0.42 × 19
StriforLLC-Live
0.50 × 4
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.50 × 40
AdmiralMarkets-MT5
0.57 × 49
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.71 × 133
HTOTAL.RU-MT5
0.80 × 71
ICMarkets-MT5
0.85 × 729
Alpari-MT5
0.89 × 10269
FusionMarkets-Live
0.93 × 41
42 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.30 07:17
No swaps are charged
2026.07.30 07:17
No swaps are charged
2026.07.27 12:58
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.26 10:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.10 03:15
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.06 10:22
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.04.02 19:04
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.04.01 00:36
Share of trading days is too low
2026.04.01 00:36
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.03.31 23:36
Share of trading days is too low
2026.03.31 23:36
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.03.31 05:04
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.31 05:04
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.31 05:04
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.03.31 05:04
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.03.31 05:04
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ALocalLevels Alpari
30 USD per month
-16%
0
0
USD
550
USD
16
100%
76
31%
18%
0.58
-1.35
USD
17%
1:200
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