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Qi Kai Fan

Gold V3 EBC 160 5P

Qi Kai Fan
Qi Kai Fan

Qi Kai Fan

3.5 (2)
Hello everyone, nice to meet you all FX trading enthusiasts here in the mql5 community.
I have posted a certain number of signals, some of which are just for the convenience of my management. For example, some accounts with a leverage of 1000 cannot be followed due to system restrictions.
1 product 24 signals 1 topic
0 reviews
Reliability
19 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2026 154%
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
100
Profit Trades:
61 (61.00%)
Loss Trades:
39 (39.00%)
Best trade:
76.74 USD
Worst trade:
-24.78 USD
Gross Profit:
649.66 USD (26 142 pips)
Gross Loss:
-402.48 USD (15 121 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (162.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
162.10 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
0.87%
Max deposit load:
12.89%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
5 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.55
Long Trades:
44 (44.00%)
Short Trades:
56 (56.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.61
Expected Payoff:
2.47 USD
Average Profit:
10.65 USD
Average Loss:
-10.32 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-156.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-156.51 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
3.93%
Annual Forecast:
47.66%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
38.49 USD
Maximal:
159.45 USD (30.86%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
32.10% (57.49 USD)
By Equity:
2.53% (3.45 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 100
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 247
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 11K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +76.74 USD
Worst trade: -25 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +162.10 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -156.51 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
3.03 × 36
Exness-MT5Real
5.83 × 6
FxPro-MT5
9.50 × 2
OctaFX-Real
10.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 4
18.79 × 52
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
19.25 × 8
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Gold V3 New version, and it is a fast Scalper system average within several minutes. 

The system is designed for small money especially.

5% risk for middle risk on gamble. It could lead to big DD or double and double, depending on the market. 

Best to copy it on same broker as price feed , slippage etc reasons.  you can register EBC here:    click me.



Or u can copy on EBC directly ,u can also PM me.

Plz Note:  use smaller money , eg 200 usd to run it,  depending on your free money .


2026-5-22 updated to V3.5 on this account.


No reviews
2026.08.05 02:53
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.08.03 10:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.29 19:14
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 120 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.07 19:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.03 01:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.10 10:21
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.03 09:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.03 06:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.29 12:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.28 02:16
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.27 08:04
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.19 00:04
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.15 01:31
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.22% of days out of 45 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.12 00:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.07 07:36
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.7% of days out of 37 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.17 14:06
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.04.17 06:00
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.04.16 14:50
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.04.16 06:50
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.04.16 05:48
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold V3 EBC 160 5P
50 USD per month
154%
0
0
USD
407
USD
19
100%
100
61%
1%
1.61
2.47
USD
32%
1:500
Copy

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