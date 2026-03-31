- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
100
Profit Trades:
61 (61.00%)
Loss Trades:
39 (39.00%)
Best trade:
76.74 USD
Worst trade:
-24.78 USD
Gross Profit:
649.66 USD (26 142 pips)
Gross Loss:
-402.48 USD (15 121 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (162.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
162.10 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
0.87%
Max deposit load:
12.89%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
5 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.55
Long Trades:
44 (44.00%)
Short Trades:
56 (56.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.61
Expected Payoff:
2.47 USD
Average Profit:
10.65 USD
Average Loss:
-10.32 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-156.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-156.51 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
3.93%
Annual Forecast:
47.66%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
38.49 USD
Maximal:
159.45 USD (30.86%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
32.10% (57.49 USD)
By Equity:
2.53% (3.45 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|100
|
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
|
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
|
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|247
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|11K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +76.74 USD
Worst trade: -25 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +162.10 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -156.51 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Gold V3 New version, and it is a fast Scalper system average within several minutes.
The system is designed for small money especially.
5% risk for middle risk on gamble. It could lead to big DD or double and double, depending on the market.
Best to copy it on same broker as price feed , slippage etc reasons. you can register EBC here: click me.
Or u can copy on EBC directly ,u can also PM me.
Plz Note: use smaller money , eg 200 usd to run it, depending on your free money .
2026-5-22 updated to V3.5 on this account.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
154%
0
0
USD
USD
407
USD
USD
19
100%
100
61%
1%
1.61
2.47
USD
USD
32%
1:500