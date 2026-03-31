Gold V3 New version, and it is a fast Scalper system average within several minutes.





The system is designed for small money especially.





5% risk for middle risk on gamble. It could lead to big DD or double and double, depending on the market. Best to copy it on same broker as price feed , slippage etc reasons. you can register EBC here: click me.







Or u can copy on EBC directly ,u can also PM me.

Plz Note: use smaller money , eg 200 usd to run it, depending on your free money .





2026-5-22 updated to V3.5 on this account.