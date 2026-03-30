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Trinh Van Sang

WolvesVN HUNTER FULL

Trinh Van Sang
Trinh Van Sang

Trinh Van Sang

0 reviews
Reliability
66 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2025 338%
InterStellarFinancial-Live2
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
740
Profit Trades:
511 (69.05%)
Loss Trades:
229 (30.95%)
Best trade:
1 337.60 USD
Worst trade:
-300.50 USD
Gross Profit:
27 309.62 USD (222 265 pips)
Gross Loss:
-15 254.18 USD (157 475 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (307.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 822.30 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
0.20%
Max deposit load:
6.17%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
8.15
Long Trades:
299 (40.41%)
Short Trades:
441 (59.59%)
Profit Factor:
1.79
Expected Payoff:
16.29 USD
Average Profit:
53.44 USD
Average Loss:
-66.61 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-1 335.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 479.10 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
4.82%
Annual Forecast:
58.49%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
253.00 USD
Maximal:
1 479.10 USD (12.26%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.27% (1 335.90 USD)
By Equity:
9.25% (598.60 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 740
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.s 12K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.s 65K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 337.60 USD
Worst trade: -301 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +307.40 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 335.90 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "InterStellarFinancial-Live2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.04.21 06:04
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.13 00:50
80% of growth achieved within 17 days. This comprises 4.97% of days out of 342 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.01 11:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.30 16:56
80% of growth achieved within 16 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 328 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
WolvesVN HUNTER FULL
100 USD per month
338%
0
0
USD
7.9K
USD
66
99%
740
69%
0%
1.79
16.29
USD
17%
1:500
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