- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
287
Profit Trades:
176 (61.32%)
Loss Trades:
111 (38.68%)
Best trade:
71.01 USD
Worst trade:
-114.24 USD
Gross Profit:
2 426.23 USD (242 694 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 025.30 USD (201 344 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (306.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
411.19 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
11.42%
Max deposit load:
8.64%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.81
Long Trades:
127 (44.25%)
Short Trades:
160 (55.75%)
Profit Factor:
1.20
Expected Payoff:
1.40 USD
Average Profit:
13.79 USD
Average Loss:
-18.25 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-314.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-326.95 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
-9.03%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.08 USD
Maximal:
492.21 USD (29.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
36.70% (492.29 USD)
By Equity:
25.61% (311.92 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|287
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|401
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|41K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +71.01 USD
Worst trade: -114 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +306.63 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -314.12 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|0.00 × 1
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.17 × 6
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.63 × 8
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|3.00 × 1
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|4.70 × 20
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|7.42 × 162
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|9.95 × 80
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|10.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|10.52 × 108
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|10.66 × 214
|
TickmillUK-Live
|10.88 × 85
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.00 × 1
|
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
|13.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|14.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|15.75 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|15.84 × 241
|
Exness-MT5Real41
|17.51 × 39
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|26.47 × 151
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|28.87 × 79
|
DooTechnology-Live
|29.20 × 2061
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
60 USD per month
40%
0
0
USD
USD
991
USD
USD
21
99%
287
61%
11%
1.19
1.40
USD
USD
37%
1:500