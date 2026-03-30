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You Ming Xing

Gold Phantom MT5

You Ming Xing
You Ming Xing

You Ming Xing

I have never sold EA,be careful not to be deceived.
0 reviews
Reliability
21 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 60 USD per month
growth since 2026 40%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
287
Profit Trades:
176 (61.32%)
Loss Trades:
111 (38.68%)
Best trade:
71.01 USD
Worst trade:
-114.24 USD
Gross Profit:
2 426.23 USD (242 694 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 025.30 USD (201 344 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (306.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
411.19 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
11.42%
Max deposit load:
8.64%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.81
Long Trades:
127 (44.25%)
Short Trades:
160 (55.75%)
Profit Factor:
1.20
Expected Payoff:
1.40 USD
Average Profit:
13.79 USD
Average Loss:
-18.25 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-314.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-326.95 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
-9.03%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.08 USD
Maximal:
492.21 USD (29.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
36.70% (492.29 USD)
By Equity:
25.61% (311.92 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 287
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 401
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 41K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +71.01 USD
Worst trade: -114 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +306.63 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -314.12 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real39
0.00 × 1
FPTradingLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.17 × 6
RoboForex-ECN
1.63 × 8
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
3.00 × 1
VantageMarkets-Live 19
4.70 × 20
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
6.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
7.42 × 162
Exness-MT5Real8
9.95 × 80
BlackBullMarkets-Live
10.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
10.52 × 108
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
10.66 × 214
TickmillUK-Live
10.88 × 85
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.00 × 1
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
13.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live2
14.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
15.75 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
15.84 × 241
Exness-MT5Real41
17.51 × 39
Exness-MT5Real7
26.47 × 151
Exness-MT5Real5
28.87 × 79
DooTechnology-Live
29.20 × 2061
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.28 10:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.28 05:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.13 14:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.07 17:46
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.28 16:15
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.23 18:59
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.78% of days out of 36 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.12 22:48
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.04.07 19:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.06 05:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.31 04:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.31 03:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.31 02:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.30 09:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.03.30 09:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2026.03.30 09:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 7 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold Phantom MT5
60 USD per month
40%
0
0
USD
991
USD
21
99%
287
61%
11%
1.19
1.40
USD
37%
1:500
Copy

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