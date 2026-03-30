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Stanislav Tomilov

HyperX Engine

Stanislav Tomilov
Stanislav Tomilov

Stanislav Tomilov

4.4 (785)
MyFX book, real funded accounts:
Aura Gold Pro Edition https://tinyurl.com/5yuubsvm
17 products 17 signals 3 topics 33 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
35 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1000 USD per month
growth since 2025 186%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
223
Profit Trades:
190 (85.20%)
Loss Trades:
33 (14.80%)
Best trade:
228.79 USD
Worst trade:
-70.34 USD
Gross Profit:
1 542.45 USD (30 487 pips)
Gross Loss:
-607.86 USD (15 130 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (169.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
228.79 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
72.78%
Max deposit load:
20.18%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
7.61
Long Trades:
115 (51.57%)
Short Trades:
108 (48.43%)
Profit Factor:
2.54
Expected Payoff:
4.19 USD
Average Profit:
8.12 USD
Average Loss:
-18.42 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-115.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-115.09 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
3.35%
Annual Forecast:
40.66%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
9.12 USD
Maximal:
122.83 USD (10.83%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.28% (90.12 USD)
By Equity:
50.43% (570.97 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 223
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 935
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 15K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +228.79 USD
Worst trade: -70 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +169.54 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -115.09 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 3
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 2
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.00 × 6
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.27 × 15
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.43 × 115
Exness-MT5Real3
0.50 × 2
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.67 × 6
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
1.00 × 2
GoMarkets-Live
1.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
1.50 × 447
Exness-MT5Real7
1.57 × 7
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.70 × 47
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
3.89 × 123
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
4.55 × 33
VantageInternational-Live 13
4.73 × 30
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
4.83 × 12
FxPro-MT5
5.00 × 1
FPTradingLLC-Live
5.33 × 3
27 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

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Best Broker for European Clients with trading leverage 1:500 

Telegram Channel 

My Experts 

Contact me 

Fintexea@gmail.com

⭐  IC Funded (Get Funded up to $200k — Passed with EA) (open PROP account)   

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No reviews
2026.06.03 14:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.27 05:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.15 05:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.14 16:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.17 16:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.04.17 13:06
High current drawdown in 44% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.04.16 15:52
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.04.16 03:48
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.04.15 13:38
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.04.15 12:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.04.15 05:24
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
HyperX Engine
1000 USD per month
186%
0
0
USD
1.4K
USD
35
100%
223
85%
73%
2.53
4.19
USD
50%
1:500
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