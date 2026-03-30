- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
223
Profit Trades:
190 (85.20%)
Loss Trades:
33 (14.80%)
Best trade:
228.79 USD
Worst trade:
-70.34 USD
Gross Profit:
1 542.45 USD (30 487 pips)
Gross Loss:
-607.86 USD (15 130 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (169.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
228.79 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
72.78%
Max deposit load:
20.18%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
7.61
Long Trades:
115 (51.57%)
Short Trades:
108 (48.43%)
Profit Factor:
2.54
Expected Payoff:
4.19 USD
Average Profit:
8.12 USD
Average Loss:
-18.42 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-115.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-115.09 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
3.35%
Annual Forecast:
40.66%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
9.12 USD
Maximal:
122.83 USD (10.83%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.28% (90.12 USD)
By Equity:
50.43% (570.97 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|223
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|935
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|15K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +228.79 USD
Worst trade: -70 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +169.54 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -115.09 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 3
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 2
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.00 × 6
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC1-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.27 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.43 × 115
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.50 × 2
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.67 × 6
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|1.00 × 2
|
GoMarkets-Live
|1.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.50 × 447
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.57 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.70 × 47
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|3.89 × 123
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|4.55 × 33
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|4.73 × 30
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|4.83 × 12
|
FxPro-MT5
|5.00 × 1
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|5.33 × 3
Best Broker for European Clients with trading leverage 1:500
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
1000 USD per month
186%
0
0
USD
USD
1.4K
USD
USD
35
100%
223
85%
73%
2.53
4.19
USD
USD
50%
1:500