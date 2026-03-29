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Andras Feher

Serenity

Andras Feher
Andras Feher

Andras Feher

I develop automated trading systems and Expert Advisors with a strong focus on long-term performance. My approach prioritizes controlled risk, low drawdown, robust strategy design, and consistent returns rather than short-term gains. I continuously test, refine, and monitor my systems under real
2 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
23 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 90%
Darwinex-Live-2
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
644
Profit Trades:
446 (69.25%)
Loss Trades:
198 (30.75%)
Best trade:
6 939.37 USD
Worst trade:
-2 788.37 USD
Gross Profit:
147 467.45 USD (279 893 pips)
Gross Loss:
-56 973.28 USD (166 751 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (6 278.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
11 831.19 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
43.89%
Max deposit load:
98.69%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
13.48
Long Trades:
337 (52.33%)
Short Trades:
307 (47.67%)
Profit Factor:
2.59
Expected Payoff:
140.52 USD
Average Profit:
330.64 USD
Average Loss:
-287.74 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-2 330.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 770.64 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
20.83%
Annual Forecast:
252.70%
Algo trading:
81%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
503.41 USD
Maximal:
6 711.34 USD (5.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.65% (6 711.34 USD)
By Equity:
23.48% (31 460.76 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 504
GBPUSD 34
NZDUSD 18
AUDUSD 17
EURUSD 16
EURGBP 14
AUDCAD 12
AUDCHF 9
USDCHF 8
EURCHF 7
USDCAD 4
USDJPY 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 73K
GBPUSD 4.5K
NZDUSD 3.2K
AUDUSD 2.3K
EURUSD 2.2K
EURGBP 1.7K
AUDCAD 1.8K
AUDCHF -1.7K
USDCHF 1.5K
EURCHF 1.3K
USDCAD 354
USDJPY 15
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 103K
GBPUSD 2.8K
NZDUSD 1.9K
AUDUSD 1.1K
EURUSD 1.4K
EURGBP 718
AUDCAD 1.4K
AUDCHF -816
USDCHF 721
EURCHF 698
USDCAD 304
USDJPY 32
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +6 939.37 USD
Worst trade: -2 788 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +6 278.08 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 330.27 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
0.17 × 83
Darwinex-Live-2
0.27 × 15
FusionMarkets-Live 3
0.29 × 34
Axi-US03-Live
0.50 × 2
GoMarkets-Real 10
1.03 × 67
RoboForex-ProCent
4.46 × 71
VTMarkets-Live 3
4.50 × 2
FusionMarkets-Demo
5.03 × 3778
VTMarkets-Live 6
7.50 × 2
CAMarketsGlobal-Live
11.72 × 18
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.05.14 12:23
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.22 18:43
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.16 03:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.03.29 08:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Serenity
30 USD per month
90%
0
0
USD
190K
USD
23
81%
644
69%
44%
2.58
140.52
USD
23%
1:200
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