- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
644
Profit Trades:
446 (69.25%)
Loss Trades:
198 (30.75%)
Best trade:
6 939.37 USD
Worst trade:
-2 788.37 USD
Gross Profit:
147 467.45 USD (279 893 pips)
Gross Loss:
-56 973.28 USD (166 751 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (6 278.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
11 831.19 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
43.89%
Max deposit load:
98.69%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
13.48
Long Trades:
337 (52.33%)
Short Trades:
307 (47.67%)
Profit Factor:
2.59
Expected Payoff:
140.52 USD
Average Profit:
330.64 USD
Average Loss:
-287.74 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-2 330.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 770.64 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
20.83%
Annual Forecast:
252.70%
Algo trading:
81%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
503.41 USD
Maximal:
6 711.34 USD (5.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.65% (6 711.34 USD)
By Equity:
23.48% (31 460.76 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|504
|GBPUSD
|34
|NZDUSD
|18
|AUDUSD
|17
|EURUSD
|16
|EURGBP
|14
|AUDCAD
|12
|AUDCHF
|9
|USDCHF
|8
|EURCHF
|7
|USDCAD
|4
|USDJPY
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|73K
|GBPUSD
|4.5K
|NZDUSD
|3.2K
|AUDUSD
|2.3K
|EURUSD
|2.2K
|EURGBP
|1.7K
|AUDCAD
|1.8K
|AUDCHF
|-1.7K
|USDCHF
|1.5K
|EURCHF
|1.3K
|USDCAD
|354
|USDJPY
|15
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|103K
|GBPUSD
|2.8K
|NZDUSD
|1.9K
|AUDUSD
|1.1K
|EURUSD
|1.4K
|EURGBP
|718
|AUDCAD
|1.4K
|AUDCHF
|-816
|USDCHF
|721
|EURCHF
|698
|USDCAD
|304
|USDJPY
|32
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +6 939.37 USD
Worst trade: -2 788 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +6 278.08 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 330.27 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|0.00 × 6
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.17 × 83
|
Darwinex-Live-2
|0.27 × 15
|
FusionMarkets-Live 3
|0.29 × 34
|
Axi-US03-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|1.03 × 67
|
RoboForex-ProCent
|4.46 × 71
|
VTMarkets-Live 3
|4.50 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|5.03 × 3778
|
VTMarkets-Live 6
|7.50 × 2
|
CAMarketsGlobal-Live
|11.72 × 18
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
90%
0
0
USD
USD
190K
USD
USD
23
81%
644
69%
44%
2.58
140.52
USD
USD
23%
1:200