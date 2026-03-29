- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
438
Profit Trades:
317 (72.37%)
Loss Trades:
121 (27.63%)
Best trade:
3 456.88 USD
Worst trade:
-2 443.72 USD
Gross Profit:
76 417.01 USD (129 888 pips)
Gross Loss:
-40 585.12 USD (98 389 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (3 792.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7 789.50 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
45.45%
Max deposit load:
58.56%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
8.05
Long Trades:
230 (52.51%)
Short Trades:
208 (47.49%)
Profit Factor:
1.88
Expected Payoff:
81.81 USD
Average Profit:
241.06 USD
Average Loss:
-335.41 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-2 086.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 356.01 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
12.70%
Annual Forecast:
154.08%
Algo trading:
81%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
67.11 USD
Maximal:
4 452.63 USD (4.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.96% (4 356.01 USD)
By Equity:
5.37% (6 585.97 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|237
|AUDUSD
|32
|GBPUSD
|29
|EURUSD
|26
|AUDCAD
|21
|EURGBP
|20
|NZDUSD
|20
|USDCHF
|17
|AUDCHF
|16
|EURCHF
|11
|USDCAD
|7
|CADJPY
|1
|EURAUD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|17K
|AUDUSD
|2.9K
|GBPUSD
|-43
|EURUSD
|3.5K
|AUDCAD
|1.9K
|EURGBP
|1.9K
|NZDUSD
|3.6K
|USDCHF
|2.5K
|AUDCHF
|583
|EURCHF
|923
|USDCAD
|827
|CADJPY
|-5
|EURAUD
|1
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|20K
|AUDUSD
|1.8K
|GBPUSD
|556
|EURUSD
|1.9K
|AUDCAD
|1.6K
|EURGBP
|1.1K
|NZDUSD
|2.3K
|USDCHF
|1K
|AUDCHF
|239
|EURCHF
|476
|USDCAD
|597
|CADJPY
|0
|EURAUD
|21
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +3 456.88 USD
Worst trade: -2 444 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 792.92 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 086.76 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|0.00 × 6
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.17 × 83
|
Darwinex-Live-2
|0.27 × 15
|
FusionMarkets-Live 3
|0.29 × 34
|
Axi-US03-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|1.03 × 67
|
RoboForex-ProCent
|4.46 × 71
|
VTMarkets-Live 3
|4.50 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|6.08 × 2746
|
VTMarkets-Live 6
|7.50 × 2
|
CAMarketsGlobal-Live
|11.72 × 18
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
36%
0
0
USD
USD
136K
USD
USD
28
81%
438
72%
45%
1.88
81.81
USD
USD
5%
1:200