The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-ProCent-5 0.00 × 6 FusionMarkets-Live 0.17 × 83 Darwinex-Live-2 0.27 × 15 FusionMarkets-Live 3 0.29 × 34 Axi-US03-Live 0.50 × 2 GoMarkets-Real 10 1.03 × 67 RoboForex-ProCent 4.46 × 71 VTMarkets-Live 3 4.50 × 2 FusionMarkets-Demo 6.08 × 2746 VTMarkets-Live 6 7.50 × 2 CAMarketsGlobal-Live 11.72 × 18 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor