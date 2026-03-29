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Andras Feher

Rocinante

Andras Feher
Andras Feher

Andras Feher

I develop automated trading systems and Expert Advisors with a strong focus on long-term performance. My approach prioritizes controlled risk, low drawdown, robust strategy design, and consistent returns rather than short-term gains. I continuously test, refine, and monitor my systems under real
2 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
28 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 36%
Darwinex-Live-2
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
438
Profit Trades:
317 (72.37%)
Loss Trades:
121 (27.63%)
Best trade:
3 456.88 USD
Worst trade:
-2 443.72 USD
Gross Profit:
76 417.01 USD (129 888 pips)
Gross Loss:
-40 585.12 USD (98 389 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (3 792.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7 789.50 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
45.45%
Max deposit load:
58.56%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
8.05
Long Trades:
230 (52.51%)
Short Trades:
208 (47.49%)
Profit Factor:
1.88
Expected Payoff:
81.81 USD
Average Profit:
241.06 USD
Average Loss:
-335.41 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-2 086.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 356.01 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
12.70%
Annual Forecast:
154.08%
Algo trading:
81%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
67.11 USD
Maximal:
4 452.63 USD (4.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.96% (4 356.01 USD)
By Equity:
5.37% (6 585.97 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 237
AUDUSD 32
GBPUSD 29
EURUSD 26
AUDCAD 21
EURGBP 20
NZDUSD 20
USDCHF 17
AUDCHF 16
EURCHF 11
USDCAD 7
CADJPY 1
EURAUD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 17K
AUDUSD 2.9K
GBPUSD -43
EURUSD 3.5K
AUDCAD 1.9K
EURGBP 1.9K
NZDUSD 3.6K
USDCHF 2.5K
AUDCHF 583
EURCHF 923
USDCAD 827
CADJPY -5
EURAUD 1
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 20K
AUDUSD 1.8K
GBPUSD 556
EURUSD 1.9K
AUDCAD 1.6K
EURGBP 1.1K
NZDUSD 2.3K
USDCHF 1K
AUDCHF 239
EURCHF 476
USDCAD 597
CADJPY 0
EURAUD 21
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3 456.88 USD
Worst trade: -2 444 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 792.92 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 086.76 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
0.17 × 83
Darwinex-Live-2
0.27 × 15
FusionMarkets-Live 3
0.29 × 34
Axi-US03-Live
0.50 × 2
GoMarkets-Real 10
1.03 × 67
RoboForex-ProCent
4.46 × 71
VTMarkets-Live 3
4.50 × 2
FusionMarkets-Demo
6.08 × 2746
VTMarkets-Live 6
7.50 × 2
CAMarketsGlobal-Live
11.72 × 18
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.10 07:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.09 17:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.04 16:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.03 15:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.07 14:51
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.03.29 08:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Rocinante
30 USD per month
36%
0
0
USD
136K
USD
28
81%
438
72%
45%
1.88
81.81
USD
5%
1:200
Copy

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