- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 085
Profit Trades:
739 (68.11%)
Loss Trades:
346 (31.89%)
Best trade:
58 063.94 USD
Worst trade:
-15 814.30 USD
Gross Profit:
813 514.90 USD (1 095 077 pips)
Gross Loss:
-545 029.25 USD (465 042 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (73 230.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
73 230.66 USD (26)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
42.98%
Max deposit load:
123.33%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
29
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.96
Long Trades:
567 (52.26%)
Short Trades:
518 (47.74%)
Profit Factor:
1.49
Expected Payoff:
247.45 USD
Average Profit:
1 100.83 USD
Average Loss:
-1 575.23 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-10 377.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-54 026.96 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
16.99%
Annual Forecast:
206.16%
Algo trading:
56%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
881.83 USD
Maximal:
54 094.00 USD (23.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.17% (54 095.85 USD)
By Equity:
36.35% (114 436.20 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1076
|EURAUD
|4
|WS30
|1
|EURCAD
|1
|XTIUSD
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|274K
|EURAUD
|-1
|WS30
|872
|EURCAD
|-15
|XTIUSD
|33
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|174K
|EURAUD
|-98
|WS30
|95
|EURCAD
|-11
|XTIUSD
|1
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +58 063.94 USD
Worst trade: -15 814 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 26
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +73 230.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -10 377.92 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 3
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.14 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.30 × 20
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.39 × 254
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.62 × 39
|
FXOpen-MT5
|2.00 × 2
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|3.00 × 3
|
Headway-Real
|3.00 × 2
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|4.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|4.00 × 4
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
268%
0
0
USD
USD
369K
USD
USD
27
56%
1 085
68%
43%
1.49
247.45
USD
USD
36%
1:200