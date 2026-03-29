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Andras Feher

Nostromo

Andras Feher
Andras Feher

Andras Feher

I develop automated trading systems and Expert Advisors with a strong focus on long-term performance. My approach prioritizes controlled risk, low drawdown, robust strategy design, and consistent returns rather than short-term gains. I continuously test, refine, and monitor my systems under real
2 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
27 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 268%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 085
Profit Trades:
739 (68.11%)
Loss Trades:
346 (31.89%)
Best trade:
58 063.94 USD
Worst trade:
-15 814.30 USD
Gross Profit:
813 514.90 USD (1 095 077 pips)
Gross Loss:
-545 029.25 USD (465 042 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (73 230.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
73 230.66 USD (26)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
42.98%
Max deposit load:
123.33%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
29
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.96
Long Trades:
567 (52.26%)
Short Trades:
518 (47.74%)
Profit Factor:
1.49
Expected Payoff:
247.45 USD
Average Profit:
1 100.83 USD
Average Loss:
-1 575.23 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-10 377.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-54 026.96 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
16.99%
Annual Forecast:
206.16%
Algo trading:
56%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
881.83 USD
Maximal:
54 094.00 USD (23.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.17% (54 095.85 USD)
By Equity:
36.35% (114 436.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1076
EURAUD 4
WS30 1
EURCAD 1
XTIUSD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 274K
EURAUD -1
WS30 872
EURCAD -15
XTIUSD 33
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 174K
EURAUD -98
WS30 95
EURCAD -11
XTIUSD 1
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +58 063.94 USD
Worst trade: -15 814 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 26
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +73 230.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -10 377.92 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 2
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 2
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 3
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.14 × 7
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
Darwinex-Live
1.39 × 254
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.62 × 39
FXOpen-MT5
2.00 × 2
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 2
3.00 × 3
Headway-Real
3.00 × 2
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
4.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
4.00 × 4
16 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.06 11:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.05 07:54
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.14 12:16
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.13 11:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.13 08:39
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.10 15:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.10 14:55
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.10 07:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.08 17:25
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.08 15:25
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.01 10:28
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.22 01:18
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.18 18:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.20 10:28
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.19 18:16
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.81% of days out of 104 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.08 09:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.01 08:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.22 08:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.21 16:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.20 13:54
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Nostromo
30 USD per month
268%
0
0
USD
369K
USD
27
56%
1 085
68%
43%
1.49
247.45
USD
36%
1:200
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