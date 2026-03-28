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Tu Nguyen

Safe ANTS

Tu Nguyen
Tu Nguyen

Tu Nguyen

1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
65 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2025 127%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
961
Profit Trades:
565 (58.79%)
Loss Trades:
396 (41.21%)
Best trade:
256.03 USD
Worst trade:
-277.59 USD
Gross Profit:
19 739.30 USD (1 824 760 pips)
Gross Loss:
-13 405.91 USD (1 203 718 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
36 (3 491.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 491.87 USD (36)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
39.02%
Max deposit load:
35.86%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
34
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.06
Long Trades:
741 (77.11%)
Short Trades:
220 (22.89%)
Profit Factor:
1.47
Expected Payoff:
6.59 USD
Average Profit:
34.94 USD
Average Loss:
-33.85 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
34 (-138.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 075.91 USD (25)
Monthly growth:
38.46%
Annual Forecast:
466.70%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
32.89 USD
Maximal:
3 072.30 USD (28.47%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.46% (3 071.38 USD)
By Equity:
7.42% (686.60 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 961
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 6.3K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 621K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +256.03 USD
Worst trade: -278 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 36
Maximum consecutive losses: 25
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 491.87 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -138.85 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 3
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
Darwinex-Live
1.55 × 226
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.62 × 39
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
FXOpen-MT5
3.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
4.00 × 1
Swissquote-Server
4.48 × 112
VantageFXInternational-Live
5.25 × 20
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.62 × 13
AdmiralMarkets-Live
6.06 × 33
FPMarkets-Live
6.54 × 37
5 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.06 13:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.06 11:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.05 12:56
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.28 23:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.28 21:07
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.07 08:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.06 23:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.31 02:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.29 10:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.28 08:18
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 1.9% of days out of 316 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Safe ANTS
100 USD per month
127%
0
0
USD
11K
USD
65
96%
961
58%
39%
1.47
6.59
USD
28%
1:200
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