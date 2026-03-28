- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
961
Profit Trades:
565 (58.79%)
Loss Trades:
396 (41.21%)
Best trade:
256.03 USD
Worst trade:
-277.59 USD
Gross Profit:
19 739.30 USD (1 824 760 pips)
Gross Loss:
-13 405.91 USD (1 203 718 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
36 (3 491.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 491.87 USD (36)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
39.02%
Max deposit load:
35.86%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
34
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.06
Long Trades:
741 (77.11%)
Short Trades:
220 (22.89%)
Profit Factor:
1.47
Expected Payoff:
6.59 USD
Average Profit:
34.94 USD
Average Loss:
-33.85 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
34 (-138.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 075.91 USD (25)
Monthly growth:
38.46%
Annual Forecast:
466.70%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
32.89 USD
Maximal:
3 072.30 USD (28.47%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.46% (3 071.38 USD)
By Equity:
7.42% (686.60 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|961
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|6.3K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|621K
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +256.03 USD
Worst trade: -278 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 36
Maximum consecutive losses: 25
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 491.87 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -138.85 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 3
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.30 × 20
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.55 × 226
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.62 × 39
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-MT5
|3.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|4.00 × 1
|
Swissquote-Server
|4.48 × 112
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|5.25 × 20
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|5.62 × 13
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|6.06 × 33
|
FPMarkets-Live
|6.54 × 37
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
100 USD per month
127%
0
0
USD
USD
11K
USD
USD
65
96%
961
58%
39%
1.47
6.59
USD
USD
28%
1:200