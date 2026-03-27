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Vitalii Lemus

MOEX Derivatives

Vitalii Lemus
Vitalii Lemus

Vitalii Lemus

Провожу исследования статистики долгосрочной позиционной торговли на MOEX.
1 topic 15 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
26 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 53%
FINAM-AO
1:1
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Portfolio Value
  • Equity
  • Portfolio
  • Drawdown
Trades:
412
Profit Trades:
126 (30.58%)
Loss Trades:
286 (69.42%)
Best trade:
40 252.38 RUB
Worst trade:
-2 604.40 RUB
Gross Profit:
206 795.37 RUB (27 199 pips)
Gross Loss:
-73 841.65 RUB (56 440 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (61 627.37 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
70 412.01 RUB (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
56.85%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.01
Long Trades:
323 (78.40%)
Short Trades:
89 (21.60%)
Profit Factor:
2.80
Expected Payoff:
322.70 RUB
Average Profit:
1 641.23 RUB
Average Loss:
-258.19 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
52 (-11 411.41 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-11 411.41 RUB (52)
Monthly growth:
26.10%
Annual Forecast:
316.63%
Algo trading:
81%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6 872.50 RUB
Maximal:
33 152.45 RUB (9.84%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.45% (33 152.45 RUB)
By Equity:
1.06% (3 432.44 RUB)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
CNYRUBF 221
GLDRUBF 175
IMOEXF 13
GKH6 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
CNYRUBF 2.7K
GLDRUBF -457
IMOEXF -26
GKH6 -4
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
CNYRUBF 7K
GLDRUBF -36K
IMOEXF 185
GKH6 -24
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +40 252.38 RUB
Worst trade: -2 604 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 52
Maximal consecutive profit: +61 627.37 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -11 411.41 RUB

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FINAM-AO" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Торговля ведется на Московской бирже на срочном рынке.
No reviews
2026.08.06 11:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.30 06:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.03 07:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.30 15:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.27 04:12
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.24 11:30
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.06.19 10:36
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.17 13:09
No swaps are charged
2026.06.17 13:09
No swaps are charged
2026.06.17 08:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.14 11:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.12 09:04
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.12 08:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.04 18:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.03 07:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.29 11:59
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.05.18 09:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.18 08:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.17 11:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.08 13:06
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
MOEX Derivatives
30 USD per month
53%
0
0
USD
374K
RUB
26
81%
412
30%
57%
2.80
322.70
RUB
9%
1:1
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