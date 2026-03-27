- Growth
- Portfolio Value
- Equity
- Portfolio
- Drawdown
Trades:
412
Profit Trades:
126 (30.58%)
Loss Trades:
286 (69.42%)
Best trade:
40 252.38 RUB
Worst trade:
-2 604.40 RUB
Gross Profit:
206 795.37 RUB (27 199 pips)
Gross Loss:
-73 841.65 RUB (56 440 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (61 627.37 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
70 412.01 RUB (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
56.85%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.01
Long Trades:
323 (78.40%)
Short Trades:
89 (21.60%)
Profit Factor:
2.80
Expected Payoff:
322.70 RUB
Average Profit:
1 641.23 RUB
Average Loss:
-258.19 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
52 (-11 411.41 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-11 411.41 RUB (52)
Monthly growth:
26.10%
Annual Forecast:
316.63%
Algo trading:
81%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6 872.50 RUB
Maximal:
33 152.45 RUB (9.84%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.45% (33 152.45 RUB)
By Equity:
1.06% (3 432.44 RUB)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|CNYRUBF
|221
|GLDRUBF
|175
|IMOEXF
|13
|GKH6
|3
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|CNYRUBF
|2.7K
|GLDRUBF
|-457
|IMOEXF
|-26
|GKH6
|-4
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|CNYRUBF
|7K
|GLDRUBF
|-36K
|IMOEXF
|185
|GKH6
|-24
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +40 252.38 RUB
Worst trade: -2 604 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 52
Maximal consecutive profit: +61 627.37 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -11 411.41 RUB
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FINAM-AO" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Торговля ведется на Московской бирже на срочном рынке.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
53%
0
0
USD
USD
374K
RUB
RUB
26
81%
412
30%
57%
2.80
322.70
RUB
RUB
9%
1:1