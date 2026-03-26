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Thiago Rabello Albino

Old Fusion

Thiago Rabello Albino
Thiago Rabello Albino

Thiago Rabello Albino

Analista de Investimentos CNPI-T
Disclaimer:
O Analista responsável não se responsabiliza por eventuais deságios ao capital de terceiros, declarando estar sujeito a todas as regras do seu Código de Conduta, conforme resolução CVM nº20/2021.
0 reviews
Reliability
47 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1000 USD per month
growth since 2025 71%
4xCube-MT5
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 739
Profit Trades:
2 149 (78.45%)
Loss Trades:
590 (21.54%)
Best trade:
1 369.27 USD
Worst trade:
-449.24 USD
Gross Profit:
18 363.42 USD (462 272 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11 308.80 USD (275 799 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
162 (978.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 388.39 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
3.42%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
57
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
5.03
Long Trades:
1 291 (47.13%)
Short Trades:
1 448 (52.87%)
Profit Factor:
1.62
Expected Payoff:
2.58 USD
Average Profit:
8.55 USD
Average Loss:
-19.17 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
23 (-357.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 401.58 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
10.05%
Annual Forecast:
121.99%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.50 USD
Maximal:
1 403.28 USD (9.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.94% (1 404.68 USD)
By Equity:
9.16% (1 350.61 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDCADxx 1078
AUDCADxx 810
EURUSDxx 608
USDCHFxx 30
GBPCADxx 25
AUDUSDxx 23
GBPAUDxx 23
EURSGDxx 15
GBPJPYxx 10
NZDCHFxx 9
EURJPYxx 7
USDHUFxx 7
NZDJPYxx 6
AUDNZDxx 6
AUDCHFxx 6
GBPUSDxx 6
GBPNOKxx 6
EURMXNxx 5
AUDJPYxx 5
EURHUFxx 5
USDJPYxx 4
GBPNZDxx 4
NZDSGDxx 4
EURNZDxx 4
NZDUSDxx 4
USDNOKxx 4
CADCHFxx 4
USDZARxx 3
USDCADxx 3
EURSEKxx 3
GBPSEKxx 2
USDPLNxx 1
USDILSxx 1
USDSEKxx 1
CADJPYxx 1
GBPZARxx 1
EURZARxx 1
EURGBPxx 1
USDCZKxx 1
USDDKKxx 1
GBPCHFxx 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCADxx -733
AUDCADxx 4.7K
EURUSDxx 1.5K
USDCHFxx 217
GBPCADxx 34
AUDUSDxx 163
GBPAUDxx 138
EURSGDxx 82
GBPJPYxx 233
NZDCHFxx -68
EURJPYxx 61
USDHUFxx 77
NZDJPYxx 97
AUDNZDxx 83
AUDCHFxx 80
GBPUSDxx 78
GBPNOKxx 79
EURMXNxx 18
AUDJPYxx 149
EURHUFxx 19
USDJPYxx 66
GBPNZDxx -93
NZDSGDxx -29
EURNZDxx -9
NZDUSDxx 15
USDNOKxx 16
CADCHFxx 31
USDZARxx 5
USDCADxx 10
EURSEKxx 61
GBPSEKxx -73
USDPLNxx 35
USDILSxx 8
USDSEKxx 28
CADJPYxx 0
GBPZARxx -24
EURZARxx -12
EURGBPxx 12
USDCZKxx 1
USDDKKxx -2
GBPCHFxx 16
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCADxx 7.3K
AUDCADxx 107K
EURUSDxx 10K
USDCHFxx 1.1K
GBPCADxx 2.1K
AUDUSDxx 3.4K
GBPAUDxx 3.4K
EURSGDxx 1.2K
GBPJPYxx 4.2K
NZDCHFxx -505
EURJPYxx 2.5K
USDHUFxx 6K
NZDJPYxx 1.7K
AUDNZDxx 2.1K
AUDCHFxx 1.2K
GBPUSDxx 675
GBPNOKxx 22K
EURMXNxx 9.5K
AUDJPYxx 4.3K
EURHUFxx 1.1K
USDJPYxx 1.7K
GBPNZDxx -3.6K
NZDSGDxx -373
EURNZDxx -1.7K
NZDUSDxx -254
USDNOKxx -2.9K
CADCHFxx 513
USDZARxx 8.5K
USDCADxx 382
EURSEKxx 6.8K
GBPSEKxx -13K
USDPLNxx 2.7K
USDILSxx 84
USDSEKxx 6.7K
CADJPYxx 30
GBPZARxx -7.4K
EURZARxx -2.4K
EURGBPxx 126
USDCZKxx 124
USDDKKxx -268
GBPCHFxx 458
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 369.27 USD
Worst trade: -449 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +978.07 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -357.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "4xCube-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Disclaimer:

- Rentabilidade passada não é garantia de resultados futuros;
- Operações com derivativos possuem alto nível de alavancagem. Ao investir no mercado financeiro certifique-se que você compreende os riscos envolvidos em operações alavancadas;
- Há riscos substanciais envolvidos na negociação de instrumentos financeiros, com potencial de perda de capital.

No reviews
2026.06.16 20:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.09 05:56
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.05 14:01
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.29 14:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.29 11:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.28 04:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.28 01:16
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.20 15:30
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.18 08:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.14 23:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.13 16:09
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.19 22:44
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.16 09:52
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.03.31 02:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.03.27 19:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.03.26 17:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Old Fusion
1000 USD per month
71%
0
0
USD
17K
USD
47
98%
2 739
78%
100%
1.62
2.58
USD
10%
1:500
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