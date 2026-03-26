- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
281
Profit Trades:
185 (65.83%)
Loss Trades:
96 (34.16%)
Best trade:
89.49 USD
Worst trade:
-79.85 USD
Gross Profit:
881.03 USD (880 819 pips)
Gross Loss:
-891.54 USD (871 812 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (83.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
130.00 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.08
Trading activity:
4.90%
Max deposit load:
22.78%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
45 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.03
Long Trades:
142 (50.53%)
Short Trades:
139 (49.47%)
Profit Factor:
0.99
Expected Payoff:
-0.04 USD
Average Profit:
4.76 USD
Average Loss:
-9.29 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-109.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-206.28 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-17.17%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
52%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
139.95 USD
Maximal:
325.39 USD (114.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
38.03% (325.04 USD)
By Equity:
20.99% (151.31 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|281
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-11
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|9K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +89.49 USD
Worst trade: -80 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +83.64 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -109.38 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.11 × 445
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.68 × 162
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|1.20 × 136
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|1.30 × 565
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.61 × 273
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|3.26 × 23
|
Tickmill-Live
|4.86 × 103
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|5.22 × 100
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|6.58 × 171
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|15.98 × 222
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|16.70 × 520
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|22.27 × 59
|
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
|28.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
58%
0
0
USD
USD
659
USD
USD
20
52%
281
65%
5%
0.98
-0.04
USD
USD
38%
1:200