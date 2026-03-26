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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / BreakEdge Portfolio H1
Gong Zhi Hui

BreakEdge Portfolio H1

Gong Zhi Hui
Gong Zhi Hui

Gong Zhi Hui

1 topic
0 reviews
Reliability
20 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 58%
Exness-MT5Real3
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
281
Profit Trades:
185 (65.83%)
Loss Trades:
96 (34.16%)
Best trade:
89.49 USD
Worst trade:
-79.85 USD
Gross Profit:
881.03 USD (880 819 pips)
Gross Loss:
-891.54 USD (871 812 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (83.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
130.00 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.08
Trading activity:
4.90%
Max deposit load:
22.78%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
45 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.03
Long Trades:
142 (50.53%)
Short Trades:
139 (49.47%)
Profit Factor:
0.99
Expected Payoff:
-0.04 USD
Average Profit:
4.76 USD
Average Loss:
-9.29 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-109.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-206.28 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-17.17%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
52%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
139.95 USD
Maximal:
325.39 USD (114.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
38.03% (325.04 USD)
By Equity:
20.99% (151.31 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 281
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -11
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 9K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +89.49 USD
Worst trade: -80 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +83.64 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -109.38 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.11 × 445
Exness-MT5Real11
0.68 × 162
Exness-MT5Real2
1.20 × 136
Exness-MT5Real5
1.30 × 565
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.61 × 273
ICMarkets-MT5-4
3.26 × 23
Tickmill-Live
4.86 × 103
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
5.22 × 100
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
6.58 × 171
TitanFX-MT5-01
15.98 × 222
Exness-MT5Real3
16.70 × 520
ICMarketsSC-MT5
22.27 × 59
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
28.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.27 12:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.24 07:33
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.24 00:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.22 03:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.15 13:54
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 82 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.04 05:39
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.27 12:06
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.26 01:00
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.84% of days out of 62 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.07 07:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.07 02:32
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.06 06:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.05 23:43
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.28 02:07
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.25 23:32
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.04.14 14:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.03.31 01:00
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.03.31 00:00
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.03.30 18:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.03.27 15:06
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.03.27 15:06
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
BreakEdge Portfolio H1
30 USD per month
58%
0
0
USD
659
USD
20
52%
281
65%
5%
0.98
-0.04
USD
38%
1:200
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