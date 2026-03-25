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Amauri De Souza Porto Junior

New Model 4XC TR

Amauri De Souza Porto Junior
Amauri De Souza Porto Junior

Amauri De Souza Porto Junior

Sócio fundador da ÍNDICO LTDA.
Economista (CORECON-SC)
Disclaimer:
- Rentabilidade passada não é garantia de resultados futuros;
0 reviews
Reliability
47 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 30%
4xCube-MT5
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
634
Profit Trades:
530 (83.59%)
Loss Trades:
104 (16.40%)
Best trade:
87.20 USD
Worst trade:
-144.24 USD
Gross Profit:
7 464.21 USD (98 847 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 478.29 USD (54 392 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
46 (452.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
602.69 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
99.51%
Max deposit load:
1.75%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
3.93
Long Trades:
300 (47.32%)
Short Trades:
334 (52.68%)
Profit Factor:
1.67
Expected Payoff:
4.71 USD
Average Profit:
14.08 USD
Average Loss:
-43.06 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-425.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-425.81 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
5.67%
Annual Forecast:
68.84%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.00 USD
Maximal:
759.82 USD (6.82%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.96% (776.82 USD)
By Equity:
11.19% (1 441.14 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDCADxx 384
AUDCADxx 240
EURJPYxx 5
EURUSDxx 3
USDCHFxx 2
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCADxx 801
AUDCADxx 1.9K
EURJPYxx 80
EURUSDxx 118
USDCHFxx 127
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCADxx 15K
AUDCADxx 30K
EURJPYxx -822
EURUSDxx 400
USDCHFxx 379
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +87.20 USD
Worst trade: -144 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +452.25 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -425.81 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "4xCube-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Disclaimer:

- Rentabilidade passada não é garantia de resultados futuros;
- Operações com derivativos possuem alto nível de alavancagem. Ao investir no mercado financeiro certifique-se que você compreende os riscos envolvidos em operações alavancadas;
- Há riscos substanciais envolvidos na negociação de instrumentos financeiros, com potencial de perda de capital.

No reviews
2026.06.18 15:24
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.17 22:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
New Model 4XC TR
30 USD per month
30%
0
0
USD
13K
USD
47
98%
634
83%
100%
1.66
4.71
USD
11%
1:500
Copy

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