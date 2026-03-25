- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
634
Profit Trades:
530 (83.59%)
Loss Trades:
104 (16.40%)
Best trade:
87.20 USD
Worst trade:
-144.24 USD
Gross Profit:
7 464.21 USD (98 847 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 478.29 USD (54 392 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
46 (452.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
602.69 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
99.51%
Max deposit load:
1.75%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
3.93
Long Trades:
300 (47.32%)
Short Trades:
334 (52.68%)
Profit Factor:
1.67
Expected Payoff:
4.71 USD
Average Profit:
14.08 USD
Average Loss:
-43.06 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-425.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-425.81 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
5.67%
Annual Forecast:
68.84%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.00 USD
Maximal:
759.82 USD (6.82%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.96% (776.82 USD)
By Equity:
11.19% (1 441.14 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCADxx
|384
|AUDCADxx
|240
|EURJPYxx
|5
|EURUSDxx
|3
|USDCHFxx
|2
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDCADxx
|801
|AUDCADxx
|1.9K
|EURJPYxx
|80
|EURUSDxx
|118
|USDCHFxx
|127
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDCADxx
|15K
|AUDCADxx
|30K
|EURJPYxx
|-822
|EURUSDxx
|400
|USDCHFxx
|379
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +87.20 USD
Worst trade: -144 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +452.25 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -425.81 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "4xCube-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Disclaimer:
- Rentabilidade passada não é garantia de resultados futuros;
- Operações com derivativos possuem alto nível de alavancagem. Ao investir no mercado financeiro certifique-se que você compreende os riscos envolvidos em operações alavancadas;
- Há riscos substanciais envolvidos na negociação de instrumentos financeiros, com potencial de perda de capital.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
30%
0
0
USD
USD
13K
USD
USD
47
98%
634
83%
100%
1.66
4.71
USD
USD
11%
1:500