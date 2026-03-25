- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
943
Profit Trades:
445 (47.18%)
Loss Trades:
498 (52.81%)
Best trade:
52.08 USD
Worst trade:
-39.23 USD
Gross Profit:
4 960.06 USD (499 168 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 122.28 USD (509 015 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (91.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
91.36 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.00
Trading activity:
33.69%
Max deposit load:
3.16%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
74
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
-0.26
Long Trades:
496 (52.60%)
Short Trades:
447 (47.40%)
Profit Factor:
0.97
Expected Payoff:
-0.17 USD
Average Profit:
11.15 USD
Average Loss:
-10.29 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-94.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-99.07 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
49.04%
Annual Forecast:
595.08%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
491.85 USD
Maximal:
627.99 USD (55.27%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
55.27% (627.99 USD)
By Equity:
3.26% (17.36 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|943
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-162
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-9.8K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +52.08 USD
Worst trade: -39 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +91.36 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -94.84 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real7
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real6
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 1
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real16
|0.50 × 8
|
Aglobe-Live-1
|0.52 × 60
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|1.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live02
|1.10 × 165
|
WealthyAccumulation-Live
|1.16 × 187
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|1.34 × 58
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|1.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|1.50 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|1.50 × 8
|
Exness-Real4
|1.75 × 4
|
Tickmill-Live10
|1.86 × 341
|
RoboForex-Pro-6
|1.92 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|1.98 × 267
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|2.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|2.33 × 6
Trade XAUUSD only
Maximum drawdown 40%
Minimum deposit $600 Recommended
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
99 USD per month
-16%
0
0
USD
USD
838
USD
USD
20
100%
943
47%
34%
0.96
-0.17
USD
USD
55%
1:500