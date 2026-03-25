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Tantatat Pitaksakpong

Gold Mine

Tantatat Pitaksakpong
Tantatat Pitaksakpong

Tantatat Pitaksakpong

0 reviews
20 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2026 -16%
Tickmill-Live10
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
943
Profit Trades:
445 (47.18%)
Loss Trades:
498 (52.81%)
Best trade:
52.08 USD
Worst trade:
-39.23 USD
Gross Profit:
4 960.06 USD (499 168 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 122.28 USD (509 015 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (91.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
91.36 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.00
Trading activity:
33.69%
Max deposit load:
3.16%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
74
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
-0.26
Long Trades:
496 (52.60%)
Short Trades:
447 (47.40%)
Profit Factor:
0.97
Expected Payoff:
-0.17 USD
Average Profit:
11.15 USD
Average Loss:
-10.29 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-94.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-99.07 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
49.04%
Annual Forecast:
595.08%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
491.85 USD
Maximal:
627.99 USD (55.27%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
55.27% (627.99 USD)
By Equity:
3.26% (17.36 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 943
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -162
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -9.8K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +52.08 USD
Worst trade: -39 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +91.36 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -94.84 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real7
0.00 × 1
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real6
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 1
SwitchMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
0.50 × 8
Aglobe-Live-1
0.52 × 60
ICMarketsSC-Live02
1.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live02
1.10 × 165
WealthyAccumulation-Live
1.16 × 187
ICMarketsSC-Live16
1.34 × 58
Alpari-Pro.ECN
1.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
1.50 × 2
RoboForex-ECN-3
1.50 × 8
Exness-Real4
1.75 × 4
Tickmill-Live10
1.86 × 341
RoboForex-Pro-6
1.92 × 13
ICMarketsSC-Live05
1.98 × 267
ICMarketsSC-Live25
2.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge12
2.33 × 6
77 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Trade XAUUSD only

Maximum drawdown 40%

Minimum deposit $600 Recommended


No reviews
2026.08.07 16:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.07 09:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.07 08:54
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.07 06:54
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.15 16:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.15 02:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.14 19:45
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.14 16:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.06 11:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.05 17:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.29 12:50
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.06.24 23:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.24 13:32
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.18 19:26
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.18 13:22
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.18 02:16
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.17 20:12
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.17 05:20
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.11 17:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.11 16:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold Mine
99 USD per month
-16%
0
0
USD
838
USD
20
100%
943
47%
34%
0.96
-0.17
USD
55%
1:500
Copy

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