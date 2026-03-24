- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
3 170
Profit Trades:
2 715 (85.64%)
Loss Trades:
455 (14.35%)
Best trade:
67.57 USD
Worst trade:
-23.35 USD
Gross Profit:
3 091.15 USD (233 455 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 755.47 USD (175 757 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
100 (25.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
129.91 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
1.36%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
83
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
14.03
Long Trades:
1 679 (52.97%)
Short Trades:
1 491 (47.03%)
Profit Factor:
1.76
Expected Payoff:
0.42 USD
Average Profit:
1.14 USD
Average Loss:
-3.86 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-95.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-95.18 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
2.02%
Annual Forecast:
24.46%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
95.18 USD (1.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.04% (95.18 USD)
By Equity:
6.28% (595.04 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDNZD
|1776
|AUDCAD
|1182
|NZDCAD
|212
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDNZD
|232
|AUDCAD
|839
|NZDCAD
|265
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDNZD
|9.7K
|AUDCAD
|33K
|NZDCAD
|17K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +67.57 USD
Worst trade: -23 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +25.79 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -95.18 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.23 × 148
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.35 × 104
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.53 × 171
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.95 × 775
|
TradersWay-Live
|2.33 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.71 × 381
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|3.00 × 26
|
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
|5.47 × 19
|
PlaceATrade-Real-4
|6.45 × 277
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
15%
0
0
USD
USD
10K
USD
USD
21
100%
3 170
85%
100%
1.76
0.42
USD
USD
6%
1:500