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Rafael Marinho

Breakout XAUUSD

Rafael Marinho
Rafael Marinho

Rafael Marinho

  • Analista de Tecnologia at  Banco Digital
  • Brazil
  • 116
0 reviews
Reliability
27 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 332%
ActivTradesMarkets-Server
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
204
Profit Trades:
48 (23.52%)
Loss Trades:
156 (76.47%)
Best trade:
212.34 USD
Worst trade:
-53.69 USD
Gross Profit:
2 415.52 USD (241 791 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 586.14 USD (157 625 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (151.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
212.34 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
24.22%
Max deposit load:
1.04%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.24
Long Trades:
80 (39.22%)
Short Trades:
124 (60.78%)
Profit Factor:
1.52
Expected Payoff:
4.07 USD
Average Profit:
50.32 USD
Average Loss:
-10.17 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-165.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-165.25 USD (18)
Monthly growth:
4.20%
Annual Forecast:
51.00%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
195.55 USD (17.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.26% (159.26 USD)
By Equity:
4.09% (43.49 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD 204
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD 829
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD 84K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +212.34 USD
Worst trade: -54 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 18
Maximal consecutive profit: +151.80 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -165.25 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ActivTradesMarkets-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Conservative gold trading strategies based on volatility and price action.


No reviews
2026.05.15 10:37
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.19 22:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.17 04:00
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.10 14:40
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.06 10:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.25 00:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.23 18:06
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2026.03.23 18:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Breakout XAUUSD
30 USD per month
332%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
27
97%
204
23%
24%
1.52
4.07
USD
21%
1:500
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