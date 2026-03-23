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Sergey Kutsko

RobotorgovecVantage

Sergey Kutsko
Sergey Kutsko

Sergey Kutsko

Major instruments FX. 2009 (eur/usd, gbp/usd)
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1 topic 175 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
21 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 197%
VantageMarkets-Live 10
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
231
Profit Trades:
223 (96.53%)
Loss Trades:
8 (3.46%)
Best trade:
33.95 USD
Worst trade:
-71.05 USD
Gross Profit:
1 128.83 USD (21 945 pips)
Gross Loss:
-114.22 USD (1 714 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
73 (345.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
345.67 USD (73)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.54
Trading activity:
74.20%
Max deposit load:
10.81%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
14.28
Long Trades:
83 (35.93%)
Short Trades:
148 (64.07%)
Profit Factor:
9.88
Expected Payoff:
4.39 USD
Average Profit:
5.06 USD
Average Loss:
-14.28 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-8.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-71.05 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
19.84%
Annual Forecast:
240.77%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
71.05 USD (5.29%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.98% (71.05 USD)
By Equity:
33.35% (202.32 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 135
EURUSD 96
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 600
EURUSD 415
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 12K
EURUSD 8.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +33.95 USD
Worst trade: -71 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 73
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +345.67 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8.60 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 15
0.20 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 19
1.35 × 17
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Robotorgovec Телеграмм


EUR/USD & GBP/USD

No reviews
2026.07.22 10:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.20 15:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.16 08:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.16 07:07
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.16 01:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.15 21:01
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.15 20:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.15 17:59
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.20 19:34
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.03.24 09:16
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.03.23 10:00
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.03.23 10:00
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
RobotorgovecVantage
30 USD per month
197%
0
0
USD
530
USD
21
0%
231
96%
74%
9.88
4.39
USD
33%
1:500
Copy

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