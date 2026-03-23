The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live 0.00 × 1 VantageInternational-Live 15 0.20 × 5 VantageInternational-Live 19 1.35 × 17 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor