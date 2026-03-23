- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
231
Profit Trades:
223 (96.53%)
Loss Trades:
8 (3.46%)
Best trade:
33.95 USD
Worst trade:
-71.05 USD
Gross Profit:
1 128.83 USD (21 945 pips)
Gross Loss:
-114.22 USD (1 714 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
73 (345.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
345.67 USD (73)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.54
Trading activity:
74.20%
Max deposit load:
10.81%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
14.28
Long Trades:
83 (35.93%)
Short Trades:
148 (64.07%)
Profit Factor:
9.88
Expected Payoff:
4.39 USD
Average Profit:
5.06 USD
Average Loss:
-14.28 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-8.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-71.05 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
19.84%
Annual Forecast:
240.77%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
71.05 USD (5.29%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.98% (71.05 USD)
By Equity:
33.35% (202.32 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|135
|EURUSD
|96
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|600
|EURUSD
|415
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|12K
|EURUSD
|8.2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +33.95 USD
Worst trade: -71 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 73
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +345.67 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8.60 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
EUR/USD & GBP/USD
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
197%
0
0
USD
USD
530
USD
USD
21
0%
231
96%
74%
9.88
4.39
USD
USD
33%
1:500