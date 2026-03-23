The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ForexTimeFXTM-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

OneRoyal-Server 0.00 × 2 Ava-Real 1-MT5 0.00 × 1 FXOpen-MT5 1.00 × 1 ForexTimeFXTM-Live01 1.01 × 454 Darwinex-Live 1.35 × 31 ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 1.49 × 127 Pepperstone-MT5-Live01 2.51 × 49 XMGlobal-MT5 4 2.95 × 185 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 3.00 × 31 Tickmill-Live 4.50 × 2 ValutradesSeychelles-Live 5.00 × 1 ActivTradesCorp-Server 9.00 × 2 ForexTimeFXTM-Live02 9.29 × 7 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor