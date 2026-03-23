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Yi Jiang

Jy011903

Yi Jiang
Yi Jiang

Yi Jiang

0 reviews
Reliability
20 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 33%
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
483
Profit Trades:
287 (59.42%)
Loss Trades:
196 (40.58%)
Best trade:
148.80 USD
Worst trade:
-51.06 USD
Gross Profit:
2 927.41 USD (744 544 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 522.07 USD (733 770 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (169.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
209.22 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
13.52%
Max deposit load:
29.44%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
1.12
Long Trades:
214 (44.31%)
Short Trades:
269 (55.69%)
Profit Factor:
1.16
Expected Payoff:
0.84 USD
Average Profit:
10.20 USD
Average Loss:
-12.87 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-184.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-184.32 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
-29.00%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6.28 USD
Maximal:
363.35 USD (56.22%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
68.40% (363.02 USD)
By Equity:
25.62% (97.05 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 437
BITCOIN 42
USDCHF 2
EURUSD 2
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 422
BITCOIN -23
USDCHF 7
EURUSD -1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 66K
BITCOIN -55K
USDCHF 264
EURUSD 8
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +148.80 USD
Worst trade: -51 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +169.51 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -184.32 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ForexTimeFXTM-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 2
Ava-Real 1-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-MT5
1.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.01 × 454
Darwinex-Live
1.35 × 31
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.49 × 127
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.51 × 49
XMGlobal-MT5 4
2.95 × 185
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.00 × 31
Tickmill-Live
4.50 × 2
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
5.00 × 1
ActivTradesCorp-Server
9.00 × 2
ForexTimeFXTM-Live02
9.29 × 7
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.23 18:25
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.26 20:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.18 09:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.17 19:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.17 18:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.08 15:46
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.02 16:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.30 06:09
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.21 18:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.08 08:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.08 07:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.08 06:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.07 14:40
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.07 13:40
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.07 12:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.04 15:45
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.04 14:45
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.01 14:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.01 05:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.01 04:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Jy011903
30 USD per month
33%
0
0
USD
351
USD
20
0%
483
59%
14%
1.16
0.84
USD
68%
1:500
Copy

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