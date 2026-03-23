- Growth
- Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
483
Profit Trades:
287 (59.42%)
Loss Trades:
196 (40.58%)
Best trade:
148.80 USD
Worst trade:
-51.06 USD
Gross Profit:
2 927.41 USD (744 544 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 522.07 USD (733 770 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (169.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
209.22 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
13.52%
Max deposit load:
29.44%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
1.12
Long Trades:
214 (44.31%)
Short Trades:
269 (55.69%)
Profit Factor:
1.16
Expected Payoff:
0.84 USD
Average Profit:
10.20 USD
Average Loss:
-12.87 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-184.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-184.32 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
-29.00%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6.28 USD
Maximal:
363.35 USD (56.22%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
68.40% (363.02 USD)
By Equity:
25.62% (97.05 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|437
|BITCOIN
|42
|USDCHF
|2
|EURUSD
|2
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|422
|BITCOIN
|-23
|USDCHF
|7
|EURUSD
|-1
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|66K
|BITCOIN
|-55K
|USDCHF
|264
|EURUSD
|8
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +148.80 USD
Worst trade: -51 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +169.51 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -184.32 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ForexTimeFXTM-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-MT5
|1.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|1.01 × 454
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.35 × 31
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|1.49 × 127
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|2.51 × 49
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|2.95 × 185
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.00 × 31
|
Tickmill-Live
|4.50 × 2
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|9.00 × 2
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live02
|9.29 × 7
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
33%
0
0
USD
USD
351
USD
USD
20
0%
483
59%
14%
1.16
0.84
USD
USD
68%
1:500