The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ECMarkets-Live03" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Swissquote-Live1 0.00 × 2 VantageInternational-Live 11 0.08 × 84 VantageMarkets-Live 11 0.10 × 479 Exness-Real17 0.29 × 203 FPMarketsSC-Live4 0.79 × 81 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor