SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / HedGinG GUCJ B
Quan Hui Guo

HedGinG GUCJ B

Quan Hui Guo
Quan Hui Guo

Quan Hui Guo

本人是一个自由交易员，欢迎指导。
2 topics
0 reviews
Reliability
32 weeks
2 / 2.5K USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 628%
ECMarkets-Live03
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
931
Profit Trades:
559 (60.04%)
Loss Trades:
372 (39.96%)
Best trade:
38.31 USD
Worst trade:
-25.53 USD
Gross Profit:
2 715.10 USD (178 579 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 376.09 USD (132 223 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (28.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
66.28 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
94.43%
Max deposit load:
10.23%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
38
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
32.23
Long Trades:
493 (52.95%)
Short Trades:
438 (47.05%)
Profit Factor:
1.97
Expected Payoff:
1.44 USD
Average Profit:
4.86 USD
Average Loss:
-3.70 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-14.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-41.55 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
17.56%
Annual Forecast:
213.01%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
41.55 USD (8.87%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.87% (41.55 USD)
By Equity:
29.33% (277.38 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 503
CADJPY 428
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 988
CADJPY 351
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 30K
CADJPY 16K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +38.31 USD
Worst trade: -26 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +28.13 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -14.26 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ECMarkets-Live03" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Swissquote-Live1
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 11
0.08 × 84
VantageMarkets-Live 11
0.10 × 479
Exness-Real17
0.29 × 203
FPMarketsSC-Live4
0.79 × 81
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
投资有风险，入市需谨慎！
No reviews
2026.04.22 13:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.12 21:48
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.10 14:40
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.08 19:09
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.08 18:09
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.23 12:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
HedGinG GUCJ B
30 USD per month
628%
2
2.5K
USD
1.1K
USD
32
100%
931
60%
94%
1.97
1.44
USD
29%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.