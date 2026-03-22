- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
131
Profit Trades:
59 (45.03%)
Loss Trades:
72 (54.96%)
Best trade:
8 005.78 USD
Worst trade:
-1 999.54 USD
Gross Profit:
64 831.97 USD (339 022 pips)
Gross Loss:
-42 378.77 USD (179 770 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (8 303.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
11 504.68 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
71.61%
Max deposit load:
22.34%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
3.98
Long Trades:
41 (31.30%)
Short Trades:
90 (68.70%)
Profit Factor:
1.53
Expected Payoff:
171.40 USD
Average Profit:
1 098.85 USD
Average Loss:
-588.59 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-5 605.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 605.83 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
2.77%
Annual Forecast:
33.56%
Algo trading:
19%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5 353.48 USD
Maximal:
5 647.52 USD (5.63%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.63% (5 641.60 USD)
By Equity:
3.93% (4 818.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|131
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|22K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|159K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +8 005.78 USD
Worst trade: -2 000 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +8 303.78 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5 605.83 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 3
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.30 × 20
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.55 × 226
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.62 × 39
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-MT5
|3.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|4.00 × 1
|
Swissquote-Server
|4.48 × 112
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|5.25 × 20
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|5.62 × 13
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|6.06 × 33
|
FPMarkets-Live
|6.54 × 37
Own Breakout Strategy with 0.2 lot / 50k balance
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
22%
0
0
USD
USD
122K
USD
USD
20
19%
131
45%
72%
1.52
171.40
USD
USD
6%
1:200