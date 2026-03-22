- Growth
- Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 135
Profit Trades:
680 (31.85%)
Loss Trades:
1 455 (68.15%)
Best trade:
481.83 USD
Worst trade:
-145.57 USD
Gross Profit:
11 995.28 USD (698 164 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9 669.01 USD (507 299 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (18.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
753.63 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
63.27%
Max deposit load:
6.71%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
3.49
Long Trades:
1 212 (56.77%)
Short Trades:
923 (43.23%)
Profit Factor:
1.24
Expected Payoff:
1.09 USD
Average Profit:
17.64 USD
Average Loss:
-6.65 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
24 (-103.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-598.97 USD (23)
Monthly growth:
-15.73%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
124.15 USD
Maximal:
665.61 USD (30.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
48.86% (665.61 USD)
By Equity:
13.51% (186.22 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|812
|USDJPY
|262
|GBPUSD
|216
|EURUSD
|214
|EURJPY
|132
|AUDJPY
|122
|EURCAD
|115
|EURGBP
|66
|NZDUSD
|60
|USDCAD
|26
|AUDUSD
|23
|XAGEUR
|23
|CHFJPY
|22
|GBPAUD
|15
|XAGUSD
|13
|CADJPY
|9
|XAUEUR
|5
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.2K
|USDJPY
|-35
|GBPUSD
|-168
|EURUSD
|-161
|EURJPY
|23
|AUDJPY
|-26
|EURCAD
|-13
|EURGBP
|90
|NZDUSD
|10
|USDCAD
|0
|AUDUSD
|-23
|XAGEUR
|30
|CHFJPY
|0
|GBPAUD
|14
|XAGUSD
|555
|CADJPY
|-6
|XAUEUR
|-120
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|160K
|USDJPY
|14K
|GBPUSD
|-8.9K
|EURUSD
|-5K
|EURJPY
|7.3K
|AUDJPY
|310
|EURCAD
|-219
|EURGBP
|5.9K
|NZDUSD
|1.2K
|USDCAD
|10
|AUDUSD
|-1.2K
|XAGEUR
|1K
|CHFJPY
|130
|GBPAUD
|1.4K
|XAGUSD
|19K
|CADJPY
|-265
|XAUEUR
|-3.4K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +481.83 USD
Worst trade: -146 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 23
Maximal consecutive profit: +18.75 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -103.83 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.17 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.17 × 6
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.63 × 8
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|2.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
|3.25 × 60
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|4.70 × 20
|
Top1Group-Live
|5.40 × 10
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|7.42 × 162
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|9.95 × 80
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|10.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|10.52 × 108
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|10.66 × 214
|
TickmillUK-Live
|10.88 × 85
|
Weltrade-Real
|11.34 × 131
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.00 × 1
|
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
|13.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|14.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|15.27 × 250
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|15.75 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real41
|17.51 × 39
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|25.79 × 155
长线趋势交易胜率35-40%左右，盈亏比1.8，只有耐心做长线的可以订阅。
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
14%
0
0
USD
USD
1.4K
USD
USD
181
95%
2 135
31%
63%
1.24
1.09
USD
USD
49%
1:500