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Zhiqiang Zhu

Apollo 1

Zhiqiang Zhu
Zhiqiang Zhu

Zhiqiang Zhu

  • Senior Systems Engineer & Quant & Trader at  上海
  • China
  • 296
日本国立大学应用信息类工科毕业
就职于世界500强企业担任高级系统工程师十余年，兼职量化交易技术开发与应用
资格：PMP ITILv03 Expert 中国计算机技术与软件技术高级资格 （信息系统项目管理师，系统规划与管理师）
1 topic 61 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
181 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 14%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 135
Profit Trades:
680 (31.85%)
Loss Trades:
1 455 (68.15%)
Best trade:
481.83 USD
Worst trade:
-145.57 USD
Gross Profit:
11 995.28 USD (698 164 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9 669.01 USD (507 299 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (18.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
753.63 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
63.27%
Max deposit load:
6.71%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
3.49
Long Trades:
1 212 (56.77%)
Short Trades:
923 (43.23%)
Profit Factor:
1.24
Expected Payoff:
1.09 USD
Average Profit:
17.64 USD
Average Loss:
-6.65 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
24 (-103.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-598.97 USD (23)
Monthly growth:
-15.73%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
124.15 USD
Maximal:
665.61 USD (30.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
48.86% (665.61 USD)
By Equity:
13.51% (186.22 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 812
USDJPY 262
GBPUSD 216
EURUSD 214
EURJPY 132
AUDJPY 122
EURCAD 115
EURGBP 66
NZDUSD 60
USDCAD 26
AUDUSD 23
XAGEUR 23
CHFJPY 22
GBPAUD 15
XAGUSD 13
CADJPY 9
XAUEUR 5
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2.2K
USDJPY -35
GBPUSD -168
EURUSD -161
EURJPY 23
AUDJPY -26
EURCAD -13
EURGBP 90
NZDUSD 10
USDCAD 0
AUDUSD -23
XAGEUR 30
CHFJPY 0
GBPAUD 14
XAGUSD 555
CADJPY -6
XAUEUR -120
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 160K
USDJPY 14K
GBPUSD -8.9K
EURUSD -5K
EURJPY 7.3K
AUDJPY 310
EURCAD -219
EURGBP 5.9K
NZDUSD 1.2K
USDCAD 10
AUDUSD -1.2K
XAGEUR 1K
CHFJPY 130
GBPAUD 1.4K
XAGUSD 19K
CADJPY -265
XAUEUR -3.4K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +481.83 USD
Worst trade: -146 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 23
Maximal consecutive profit: +18.75 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -103.83 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
FPTradingLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.17 × 6
Exness-MT5Real39
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.17 × 6
RoboForex-ECN
1.63 × 8
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
3.25 × 60
VantageMarkets-Live 19
4.70 × 20
Top1Group-Live
5.40 × 10
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
6.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
7.42 × 162
Exness-MT5Real8
9.95 × 80
BlackBullMarkets-Live
10.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
10.52 × 108
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
10.66 × 214
TickmillUK-Live
10.88 × 85
Weltrade-Real
11.34 × 131
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.00 × 1
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
13.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live2
14.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
15.27 × 250
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
15.75 × 8
Exness-MT5Real41
17.51 × 39
Exness-MT5Real7
25.79 × 155
2 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
长线趋势交易胜率35-40%左右，盈亏比1.8，只有耐心做长线的可以订阅。
No reviews
2026.06.29 01:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.24 15:32
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.10 03:15
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 0.33% of days out of 1210 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.09 11:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.05 12:59
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 0.33% of days out of 1205 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.05 11:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.03 00:09
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 0.33% of days out of 1203 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.24 22:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.28 18:09
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 0.34% of days out of 1167 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.16 08:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.23 01:54
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.22 11:46
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 0.36% of days out of 1110 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.22 11:46
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 20 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Apollo 1
30 USD per month
14%
0
0
USD
1.4K
USD
181
95%
2 135
31%
63%
1.24
1.09
USD
49%
1:500
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