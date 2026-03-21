- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
136
Profit Trades:
111 (81.61%)
Loss Trades:
25 (18.38%)
Best trade:
14.74 USD
Worst trade:
-22.22 USD
Gross Profit:
172.03 USD (16 895 pips)
Gross Loss:
-110.29 USD (11 568 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (16.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
25.25 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
55.29%
Max deposit load:
2.96%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.14
Long Trades:
64 (47.06%)
Short Trades:
72 (52.94%)
Profit Factor:
1.56
Expected Payoff:
0.45 USD
Average Profit:
1.55 USD
Average Loss:
-4.41 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-28.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-28.23 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
1.92%
Annual Forecast:
23.31%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
8.36 USD
Maximal:
28.83 USD (15.71%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.64% (28.69 USD)
By Equity:
5.48% (11.14 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|136
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|62
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|5.3K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +14.74 USD
Worst trade: -22 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +16.05 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -28.23 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
自研全新算法 ，目前只做AUDCAD，IC平台可做EURSGD。
一单一结，单 单 带有止损止赢，无网格马丁， 不剥头皮秒单，不抢亚盘早间行情 。
跟单比例：标准账户每300美金账户资金做0.01手， 按上述资金比单币测试EA最大回撤25%
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
38%
0
0
USD
USD
223
USD
USD
52
100%
136
81%
55%
1.55
0.45
USD
USD
16%
1:500