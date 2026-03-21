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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / IC 1
Yun Bin Zhang

IC 1

Yun Bin Zhang
Yun Bin Zhang

Yun Bin Zhang

0 reviews
Reliability
52 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 38%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
136
Profit Trades:
111 (81.61%)
Loss Trades:
25 (18.38%)
Best trade:
14.74 USD
Worst trade:
-22.22 USD
Gross Profit:
172.03 USD (16 895 pips)
Gross Loss:
-110.29 USD (11 568 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (16.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
25.25 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
55.29%
Max deposit load:
2.96%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.14
Long Trades:
64 (47.06%)
Short Trades:
72 (52.94%)
Profit Factor:
1.56
Expected Payoff:
0.45 USD
Average Profit:
1.55 USD
Average Loss:
-4.41 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-28.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-28.23 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
1.92%
Annual Forecast:
23.31%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
8.36 USD
Maximal:
28.83 USD (15.71%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.64% (28.69 USD)
By Equity:
5.48% (11.14 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 136
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 62
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 5.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +14.74 USD
Worst trade: -22 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +16.05 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -28.23 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

自研全新算法 ，目前只做AUDCAD，IC平台可做EURSGD。


一单一结，单 单 带有止损止赢，无网格马丁， 不剥头皮秒单，不抢亚盘早间行情 。


跟单比例：标准账户每300美金账户资金做0.01手， 按上述资金比单币测试EA最大回撤25%


No reviews
2026.07.09 00:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.03 07:59
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.23 13:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.23 00:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.17 21:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.23 01:54
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 2.73% of days out of 220 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.21 15:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.03.21 15:32
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.03.21 15:32
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.03.21 14:32
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.03.21 14:32
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.03.21 14:32
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
IC 1
30 USD per month
38%
0
0
USD
223
USD
52
100%
136
81%
55%
1.55
0.45
USD
16%
1:500
Copy

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