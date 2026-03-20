- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
116
Profit Trades:
109 (93.96%)
Loss Trades:
7 (6.03%)
Best trade:
23.10 USD
Worst trade:
-60.84 USD
Gross Profit:
340.29 USD (30 667 pips)
Gross Loss:
-238.36 USD (23 814 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
52 (155.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
155.62 USD (52)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
3.28%
Max deposit load:
4.87%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.81
Long Trades:
69 (59.48%)
Short Trades:
47 (40.52%)
Profit Factor:
1.43
Expected Payoff:
0.88 USD
Average Profit:
3.12 USD
Average Loss:
-34.05 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-60.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-60.84 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-9.01%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
125.95 USD (24.93%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
40.70% (125.95 USD)
By Equity:
23.09% (58.17 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|116
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|102
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|6.9K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +23.10 USD
Worst trade: -61 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 52
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +155.62 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -60.84 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
ChandonGroup-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.64 × 22
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.77 × 320
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|1.17 × 719
|
Tickmill-Live02
|1.19 × 495
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|1.34 × 2851
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
|1.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|1.53 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|1.81 × 217
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|1.89 × 373
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|1.90 × 3415
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|2.00 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|2.50 × 4
|
Alpari-Trade
|2.73 × 218
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|2.93 × 73
|
Tickmill-Live04
|2.95 × 954
|
TitanFX-03
|3.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|3.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live10
|3.85 × 433
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|4.00 × 1
Intraday system trading pullbacks within confirmed trends on XAUUSD.
Stats (live):
Avg monthly (historical): ~8% | 10.7% DD | PF 4.7 | 96% win rate | ~10 trades/month
Execution:
Max 1 open trade
Rule-based entries on technical confirmation
Fixed position sizing
No grid / no martingale
Focus: consistency and controlled risk
Stats (live):
Avg monthly (historical): ~8% | 10.7% DD | PF 4.7 | 96% win rate | ~10 trades/month
Execution:
Max 1 open trade
Rule-based entries on technical confirmation
Fixed position sizing
No grid / no martingale
Focus: consistency and controlled risk
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
35 USD per month
27%
0
0
USD
USD
206
USD
USD
50
96%
116
93%
3%
1.42
0.88
USD
USD
41%
1:500