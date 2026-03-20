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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Gold Stable Growth
Oscar Luis Vele Guallpa

Gold Stable Growth

Oscar Luis Vele Guallpa
Oscar Luis Vele Guallpa

Oscar Luis Vele Guallpa

0 reviews
Reliability
50 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 35 USD per month
growth since 2025 27%
Tickmill-Live04
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
116
Profit Trades:
109 (93.96%)
Loss Trades:
7 (6.03%)
Best trade:
23.10 USD
Worst trade:
-60.84 USD
Gross Profit:
340.29 USD (30 667 pips)
Gross Loss:
-238.36 USD (23 814 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
52 (155.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
155.62 USD (52)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
3.28%
Max deposit load:
4.87%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.81
Long Trades:
69 (59.48%)
Short Trades:
47 (40.52%)
Profit Factor:
1.43
Expected Payoff:
0.88 USD
Average Profit:
3.12 USD
Average Loss:
-34.05 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-60.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-60.84 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-9.01%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
125.95 USD (24.93%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
40.70% (125.95 USD)
By Equity:
23.09% (58.17 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 116
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 102
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 6.9K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +23.10 USD
Worst trade: -61 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 52
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +155.62 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -60.84 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
ChandonGroup-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live07
0.64 × 22
Tickmill-Live
0.77 × 320
ICMarkets-Live12
1.17 × 719
Tickmill-Live02
1.19 × 495
ICMarkets-Live10
1.34 × 2851
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
1.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.53 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live15
1.81 × 217
ICMarketsSC-Live06
1.89 × 373
ICMarkets-Live19
1.90 × 3415
ICMarkets-Live22
2.00 × 6
ICMarkets-Live14
2.50 × 4
Alpari-Trade
2.73 × 218
ICMarketsSC-Live12
2.93 × 73
Tickmill-Live04
2.95 × 954
TitanFX-03
3.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live15
3.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live10
3.85 × 433
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.00 × 1
19 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Intraday system trading pullbacks within confirmed trends on XAUUSD.

Stats (live):
Avg monthly (historical): ~8% | 10.7% DD | PF 4.7 | 96% win rate | ~10 trades/month

Execution:
Max 1 open trade
Rule-based entries on technical confirmation
Fixed position sizing
No grid / no martingale

Focus: consistency and controlled risk
No reviews
2026.08.05 16:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.30 08:55
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.27 00:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.26 13:51
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.24 08:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.21 05:16
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.15 02:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.14 22:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.30 07:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.28 04:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.15 18:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.12 08:05
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.05.26 01:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.19 07:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.11 23:58
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 3.02% of days out of 265 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.11 12:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.11 12:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.05 02:53
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.04.16 00:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.08 19:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold Stable Growth
35 USD per month
27%
0
0
USD
206
USD
50
96%
116
93%
3%
1.42
0.88
USD
41%
1:500
Copy

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