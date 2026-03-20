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Man Long Yin

Gold2026

Man Long Yin
Man Long Yin

Man Long Yin

来自杭州
0 reviews
95 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 -66%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1:500
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  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
4 172
Profit Trades:
2 814 (67.44%)
Loss Trades:
1 358 (32.55%)
Best trade:
314.65 USD
Worst trade:
-512.70 USD
Gross Profit:
50 856.47 USD (3 295 240 pips)
Gross Loss:
-46 860.05 USD (1 850 731 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
66 (312.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 076.66 USD (22)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
85.37%
Max deposit load:
41.41%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
83
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.87
Long Trades:
3 068 (73.54%)
Short Trades:
1 104 (26.46%)
Profit Factor:
1.09
Expected Payoff:
0.96 USD
Average Profit:
18.07 USD
Average Loss:
-34.51 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-1 081.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 081.24 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
-9.82%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
47%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
493.20 USD
Maximal:
4 577.06 USD (55.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
98.84% (-917.53 USD)
By Equity:
16.83% (326.13 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 4097
BTCUSD 56
HK50 8
XAGUSD 6
USDJPY 2
USDCAD 2
EURUSD 1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 3.9K
BTCUSD 148
HK50 -56
XAGUSD -37
USDJPY -3
USDCAD -1
EURUSD 3
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 472K
BTCUSD 998K
HK50 -23K
XAGUSD -2.8K
USDJPY -29
USDCAD -19
EURUSD 32
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +314.65 USD
Worst trade: -513 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 22
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +312.73 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 081.24 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real39
0.00 × 2
FPTradingLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.17 × 6
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1.33 × 157
RoboForex-ECN
1.63 × 8
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 3
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.50 × 2
VantageMarkets-Live 19
4.70 × 20
Top1Group-Live
5.40 × 10
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
6.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
7.42 × 162
Exness-MT5Real8
9.95 × 80
BlackBullMarkets-Live
10.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
10.52 × 108
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
10.66 × 214
TickmillUK-Live
10.88 × 85
Weltrade-Real
11.34 × 131
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.00 × 1
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
13.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live2
14.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
15.27 × 250
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
15.75 × 8
Exness-MT5Real41
17.51 × 39
Exness-MT5Real7
26.13 × 153
2 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.07 06:54
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.07 01:52
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.07 00:52
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.06 16:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.06 15:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.06 14:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.06 09:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.06 06:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.06 05:01
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.23 06:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.23 05:15
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.21 14:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.21 02:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.21 01:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.17 20:33
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.17 19:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.16 09:09
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.15 08:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.15 01:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.19 15:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold2026
30 USD per month
-66%
0
0
USD
1.3K
USD
95
47%
4 172
67%
85%
1.08
0.96
USD
99%
1:500
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