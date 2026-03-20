- Growth
- Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
4 172
Profit Trades:
2 814 (67.44%)
Loss Trades:
1 358 (32.55%)
Best trade:
314.65 USD
Worst trade:
-512.70 USD
Gross Profit:
50 856.47 USD (3 295 240 pips)
Gross Loss:
-46 860.05 USD (1 850 731 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
66 (312.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 076.66 USD (22)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
85.37%
Max deposit load:
41.41%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
83
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.87
Long Trades:
3 068 (73.54%)
Short Trades:
1 104 (26.46%)
Profit Factor:
1.09
Expected Payoff:
0.96 USD
Average Profit:
18.07 USD
Average Loss:
-34.51 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-1 081.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 081.24 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
-9.82%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
47%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
493.20 USD
Maximal:
4 577.06 USD (55.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
98.84% (-917.53 USD)
By Equity:
16.83% (326.13 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|4097
|BTCUSD
|56
|HK50
|8
|XAGUSD
|6
|USDJPY
|2
|USDCAD
|2
|EURUSD
|1
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|3.9K
|BTCUSD
|148
|HK50
|-56
|XAGUSD
|-37
|USDJPY
|-3
|USDCAD
|-1
|EURUSD
|3
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|472K
|BTCUSD
|998K
|HK50
|-23K
|XAGUSD
|-2.8K
|USDJPY
|-29
|USDCAD
|-19
|EURUSD
|32
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +314.65 USD
Worst trade: -513 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 22
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +312.73 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 081.24 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|0.00 × 2
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.17 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
|1.33 × 157
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.63 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.00 × 3
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|2.50 × 2
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|4.70 × 20
|
Top1Group-Live
|5.40 × 10
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|7.42 × 162
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|9.95 × 80
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|10.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|10.52 × 108
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|10.66 × 214
|
TickmillUK-Live
|10.88 × 85
|
Weltrade-Real
|11.34 × 131
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.00 × 1
|
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
|13.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|14.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|15.27 × 250
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|15.75 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real41
|17.51 × 39
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|26.13 × 153
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-66%
0
0
USD
USD
1.3K
USD
USD
95
47%
4 172
67%
85%
1.08
0.96
USD
USD
99%
1:500