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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / CVLe USDJPY Only
CamVan Le

CVLe USDJPY Only

CamVan Le
CamVan Le

CamVan Le

0 reviews
Reliability
20 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 11%
RoboForex-Pro-3
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
91
Profit Trades:
81 (89.01%)
Loss Trades:
10 (10.99%)
Best trade:
7.43 GLD
Worst trade:
-9.49 GLD
Gross Profit:
67.03 GLD (29 179 pips)
Gross Loss:
-43.71 GLD (29 433 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
54 (31.23 GLD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
35.80 GLD (27)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
98.87%
Max deposit load:
3.42%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
37
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
0.55
Long Trades:
91 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.53
Expected Payoff:
0.26 GLD
Average Profit:
0.83 GLD
Average Loss:
-4.37 GLD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-42.76 GLD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-42.76 GLD (9)
Monthly growth:
-8.62%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 GLD
Maximal:
42.76 GLD (16.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.48% (42.76 GLD)
By Equity:
31.40% (79.03 GLD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 91
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 23
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY -254
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +7.43 GLD
Worst trade: -9 GLD
Maximum consecutive wins: 27
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +31.23 GLD
Maximal consecutive loss: -42.76 GLD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 115
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 127
0.00 × 2
VTMarkets-Live 6
0.00 × 4
ECMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 3
XMGlobal-Real 14
0.00 × 2
EGlobal-Classic3
0.00 × 3
LQDLtd-Live02
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 258
0.00 × 8
Axi-US05-Live
0.00 × 4
OctaFX-Real3
0.00 × 3
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 4
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
0.00 × 4
FXOpenUK-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
Ava-Real 1
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 16
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.00 × 14
VTMarkets-Live 3
0.00 × 2
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 17
Tradeview-Markets Live 2
0.00 × 110
Alpari-ECN1
0.00 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 6
36 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

CVLe Only USDJPY

This strategy only trade USDJPY


No reviews
2026.07.29 18:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.29 17:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.21 14:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.20 20:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.30 00:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.29 08:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.22 10:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.21 21:16
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.18 19:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.18 17:26
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.18 11:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.18 10:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.15 23:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.09 20:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.07 22:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.04 02:37
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2026.05.29 03:23
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.14 21:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.13 12:07
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.01 07:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
CVLe USDJPY Only
30 USD per month
11%
0
0
USD
0
GLD
20
0%
91
89%
99%
1.53
0.26
GLD
31%
1:500
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

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