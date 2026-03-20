- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
91
Profit Trades:
81 (89.01%)
Loss Trades:
10 (10.99%)
Best trade:
7.43 GLD
Worst trade:
-9.49 GLD
Gross Profit:
67.03 GLD (29 179 pips)
Gross Loss:
-43.71 GLD (29 433 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
54 (31.23 GLD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
35.80 GLD (27)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
98.87%
Max deposit load:
3.42%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
37
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
0.55
Long Trades:
91 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.53
Expected Payoff:
0.26 GLD
Average Profit:
0.83 GLD
Average Loss:
-4.37 GLD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-42.76 GLD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-42.76 GLD (9)
Monthly growth:
-8.62%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 GLD
Maximal:
42.76 GLD (16.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.48% (42.76 GLD)
By Equity:
31.40% (79.03 GLD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|91
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|23
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|-254
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +7.43 GLD
Worst trade: -9 GLD
Maximum consecutive wins: 27
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +31.23 GLD
Maximal consecutive loss: -42.76 GLD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.00 × 115
|
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 127
|0.00 × 2
|
VTMarkets-Live 6
|0.00 × 4
|
ECMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 3
|
XMGlobal-Real 14
|0.00 × 2
|
EGlobal-Classic3
|0.00 × 3
|
LQDLtd-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 258
|0.00 × 8
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
OctaFX-Real3
|0.00 × 3
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.00 × 4
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
|0.00 × 4
|
FXOpenUK-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Ava-Real 1
|0.00 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 16
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 16
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.00 × 14
|
VTMarkets-Live 3
|0.00 × 2
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 17
|
Tradeview-Markets Live 2
|0.00 × 110
|
Alpari-ECN1
|0.00 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 6
CVLe Only USDJPY
This strategy only trade USDJPY
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
11%
0
0
USD
USD
0
GLD
GLD
20
0%
91
89%
99%
1.53
0.26
GLD
GLD
31%
1:500