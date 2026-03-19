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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / MNKGoldenTime
Nuridin Mamataliev

MNKGoldenTime

Nuridin Mamataliev
Nuridin Mamataliev

Nuridin Mamataliev

0 reviews
Reliability
21 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 10%
OANDA-Prop Trader
1:30
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
201
Profit Trades:
128 (63.68%)
Loss Trades:
73 (36.32%)
Best trade:
3 715.96 USD
Worst trade:
-1 055.61 USD
Gross Profit:
23 935.22 USD (1 538 918 pips)
Gross Loss:
-13 817.20 USD (914 431 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (1 997.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8 294.85 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
5.90%
Max deposit load:
35.61%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.06
Long Trades:
81 (40.30%)
Short Trades:
120 (59.70%)
Profit Factor:
1.73
Expected Payoff:
50.34 USD
Average Profit:
186.99 USD
Average Loss:
-189.28 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-515.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 369.26 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
4.24%
Annual Forecast:
51.44%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.20 USD
Maximal:
4 921.17 USD (4.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.61% (4 920.14 USD)
By Equity:
1.49% (1 545.38 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.sim 201
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.sim 10K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.sim 624K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3 715.96 USD
Worst trade: -1 056 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 997.06 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -515.08 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OANDA-Prop Trader" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

after 4 month of slow but steady profit, I have increased the risk 3x, so please be careful!

No reviews
2026.07.28 10:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.28 04:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.13 14:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.07 17:46
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.25 01:40
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.28 13:07
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.14 16:16
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.04.14 16:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.14 15:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.04.14 15:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.14 14:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.04.14 14:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.14 02:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.07 21:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.07 20:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.07 19:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.06 04:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.31 03:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.31 02:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.29 04:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
MNKGoldenTime
30 USD per month
10%
0
0
USD
110K
USD
21
96%
201
63%
6%
1.73
50.34
USD
5%
1:30
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