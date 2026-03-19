- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
201
Profit Trades:
128 (63.68%)
Loss Trades:
73 (36.32%)
Best trade:
3 715.96 USD
Worst trade:
-1 055.61 USD
Gross Profit:
23 935.22 USD (1 538 918 pips)
Gross Loss:
-13 817.20 USD (914 431 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (1 997.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8 294.85 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
5.90%
Max deposit load:
35.61%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.06
Long Trades:
81 (40.30%)
Short Trades:
120 (59.70%)
Profit Factor:
1.73
Expected Payoff:
50.34 USD
Average Profit:
186.99 USD
Average Loss:
-189.28 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-515.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 369.26 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
4.24%
Annual Forecast:
51.44%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.20 USD
Maximal:
4 921.17 USD (4.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.61% (4 920.14 USD)
By Equity:
1.49% (1 545.38 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.sim
|201
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.sim
|10K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.sim
|624K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +3 715.96 USD
Worst trade: -1 056 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 997.06 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -515.08 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OANDA-Prop Trader" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
after 4 month of slow but steady profit, I have increased the risk 3x, so please be careful!
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
10%
0
0
USD
USD
110K
USD
USD
21
96%
201
63%
6%
1.73
50.34
USD
USD
5%
1:30