- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
155
Profit Trades:
117 (75.48%)
Loss Trades:
38 (24.52%)
Best trade:
734.40 USD
Worst trade:
-1 964.10 USD
Gross Profit:
13 914.08 USD (187 620 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9 799.10 USD (55 118 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (3 954.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 954.48 USD (22)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
18.05%
Max deposit load:
10.48%
Latest trade:
17 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.09
Long Trades:
90 (58.06%)
Short Trades:
65 (41.94%)
Profit Factor:
1.42
Expected Payoff:
26.55 USD
Average Profit:
118.92 USD
Average Loss:
-257.87 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-2 338.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 338.67 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-4.48%
Annual Forecast:
-54.30%
Algo trading:
2%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 489.69 USD
Maximal:
3 792.30 USD (12.67%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.90% (3 792.30 USD)
By Equity:
12.99% (3 817.50 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|152
|BTCUSD
|3
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|4.1K
|BTCUSD
|53
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|26K
|BTCUSD
|106K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +734.40 USD
Worst trade: -1 964 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 22
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 954.48 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 338.67 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
OANDA-Live-1
|0.00 × 1
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
NordFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
|0.00 × 8
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
CloverMarket-Online
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 5
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.40 × 10
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|0.47 × 43
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.54 × 37
|
EuroTraderGlobal-Server-1
|0.75 × 53
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.78 × 97
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.97 × 3097
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.12 × 786
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|1.62 × 130
|
PrimesFX-Server
|1.80 × 89
|
AUSCommercial-Live
|2.08 × 24
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|2.44 × 138
|
Exness-MT5Real
|2.90 × 157
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
19%
0
0
USD
USD
26K
USD
USD
19
2%
155
75%
18%
1.41
26.55
USD
USD
13%
1:500