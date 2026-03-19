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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Zeus2
Jiri Cetkovsky

Zeus2

Jiri Cetkovsky
Jiri Cetkovsky

Jiri Cetkovsky

0 reviews
Reliability
19 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 19%
RoboForex-Pro
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
155
Profit Trades:
117 (75.48%)
Loss Trades:
38 (24.52%)
Best trade:
734.40 USD
Worst trade:
-1 964.10 USD
Gross Profit:
13 914.08 USD (187 620 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9 799.10 USD (55 118 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (3 954.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 954.48 USD (22)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
18.05%
Max deposit load:
10.48%
Latest trade:
17 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.09
Long Trades:
90 (58.06%)
Short Trades:
65 (41.94%)
Profit Factor:
1.42
Expected Payoff:
26.55 USD
Average Profit:
118.92 USD
Average Loss:
-257.87 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-2 338.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 338.67 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-4.48%
Annual Forecast:
-54.30%
Algo trading:
2%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 489.69 USD
Maximal:
3 792.30 USD (12.67%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.90% (3 792.30 USD)
By Equity:
12.99% (3 817.50 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 152
BTCUSD 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 4.1K
BTCUSD 53
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 26K
BTCUSD 106K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +734.40 USD
Worst trade: -1 964 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 22
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 954.48 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 338.67 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

OANDA-Live-1
0.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Server01
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.00 × 2
NordFX-Real
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.00 × 8
GOMarketsMU-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 2
CloverMarket-Online
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 5
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 9
GoMarkets-Live
0.40 × 10
ICMarkets-MT5-4
0.47 × 43
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.54 × 37
EuroTraderGlobal-Server-1
0.75 × 53
Exness-MT5Real12
0.78 × 97
RoboForex-ECN
0.97 × 3097
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.12 × 786
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.62 × 130
PrimesFX-Server
1.80 × 89
AUSCommercial-Live
2.08 × 24
Exness-MT5Real8
2.44 × 138
Exness-MT5Real
2.90 × 157
31 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.03 11:40
No swaps are charged
2026.08.03 11:40
No swaps are charged
2026.07.30 09:34
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.30 08:55
No swaps are charged
2026.07.30 08:55
No swaps are charged
2026.07.28 06:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.27 12:58
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.22 02:59
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 3.88% of days out of 129 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.29 09:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.17 19:10
No swaps are charged
2026.06.17 19:10
No swaps are charged
2026.06.17 13:09
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.05.25 12:52
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.12 07:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.10 10:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.27 17:01
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.24 15:13
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.24 14:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.24 14:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.5% of days out of 40 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.20 23:00
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Zeus2
30 USD per month
19%
0
0
USD
26K
USD
19
2%
155
75%
18%
1.41
26.55
USD
13%
1:500
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