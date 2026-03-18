- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
470
Profit Trades:
235 (50.00%)
Loss Trades:
235 (50.00%)
Best trade:
288.00 USD
Worst trade:
-351.90 USD
Gross Profit:
12 888.31 USD (823 013 pips)
Gross Loss:
-13 279.39 USD (972 568 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (89.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
412.70 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.05
Trading activity:
34.05%
Max deposit load:
104.68%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.26
Long Trades:
219 (46.60%)
Short Trades:
251 (53.40%)
Profit Factor:
0.97
Expected Payoff:
-0.83 USD
Average Profit:
54.84 USD
Average Loss:
-56.51 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-546.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-650.00 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-21.68%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 005.58 USD
Maximal:
1 518.50 USD (100.27%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
94.59% (1 518.50 USD)
By Equity:
61.11% (450.30 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|388
|NQ100.R
|62
|GBPUSD
|6
|USDJPY
|6
|CHFJPY
|3
|NZDUSD
|3
|EURNZD
|1
|CL.R
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|696
|NQ100.R
|-1K
|GBPUSD
|16
|USDJPY
|7
|CHFJPY
|-36
|NZDUSD
|-30
|EURNZD
|17
|CL.R
|-40
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|44K
|NQ100.R
|-193K
|GBPUSD
|1K
|USDJPY
|901
|CHFJPY
|-2.6K
|NZDUSD
|-1.5K
|EURNZD
|1.5K
|CL.R
|-200
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +288.00 USD
Worst trade: -352 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +89.10 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -546.07 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
BossaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
Tusar-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
InstaFinance-Europe.com
|0.00 × 5
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 12
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 16
|0.00 × 1
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageMarkets-Live 22
|0.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 1
|
PreciseFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GrandCapital-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
InstaForex-Contest.com
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
|0.00 × 2
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-39%
0
0
USD
USD
701
USD
USD
58
0%
470
50%
34%
0.97
-0.83
USD
USD
95%
1:200