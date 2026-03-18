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I Made Ariarsha Sumekar

Lynx8

I Made Ariarsha Sumekar
I Made Ariarsha Sumekar

I Made Ariarsha Sumekar

Journey to be a billionaire
0 reviews
58 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -39%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
470
Profit Trades:
235 (50.00%)
Loss Trades:
235 (50.00%)
Best trade:
288.00 USD
Worst trade:
-351.90 USD
Gross Profit:
12 888.31 USD (823 013 pips)
Gross Loss:
-13 279.39 USD (972 568 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (89.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
412.70 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.05
Trading activity:
34.05%
Max deposit load:
104.68%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.26
Long Trades:
219 (46.60%)
Short Trades:
251 (53.40%)
Profit Factor:
0.97
Expected Payoff:
-0.83 USD
Average Profit:
54.84 USD
Average Loss:
-56.51 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-546.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-650.00 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-21.68%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 005.58 USD
Maximal:
1 518.50 USD (100.27%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
94.59% (1 518.50 USD)
By Equity:
61.11% (450.30 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 388
NQ100.R 62
GBPUSD 6
USDJPY 6
CHFJPY 3
NZDUSD 3
EURNZD 1
CL.R 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 696
NQ100.R -1K
GBPUSD 16
USDJPY 7
CHFJPY -36
NZDUSD -30
EURNZD 17
CL.R -40
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 44K
NQ100.R -193K
GBPUSD 1K
USDJPY 901
CHFJPY -2.6K
NZDUSD -1.5K
EURNZD 1.5K
CL.R -200
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +288.00 USD
Worst trade: -352 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +89.10 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -546.07 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

BossaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
Tusar-Main
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
InstaFinance-Europe.com
0.00 × 5
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 12
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 16
0.00 × 1
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageMarkets-Live 22
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
0.00 × 1
PreciseFX-Live
0.00 × 1
GrandCapital-Server
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
InstaForex-Contest.com
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
0.00 × 2
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 1
293 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.06.30 01:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.30 00:58
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.27% of days out of 365 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.26 11:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.25 15:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.14 22:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.03 14:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.3% of days out of 338 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.02 15:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.02 13:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.20 15:30
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.04 10:41
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.32% of days out of 308 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.04 00:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.01 14:57
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.33% of days out of 305 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.29 16:25
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.24 05:05
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.34% of days out of 298 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.17 13:06
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.13 01:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.12 23:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.12 23:48
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.08 15:07
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.35% of days out of 282 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.08 03:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Lynx8
30 USD per month
-39%
0
0
USD
701
USD
58
0%
470
50%
34%
0.97
-0.83
USD
95%
1:200
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