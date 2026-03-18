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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Gold 6 Chillin
Nataphol Bawornwiboonsook

Gold 6 Chillin

Nataphol Bawornwiboonsook
Nataphol Bawornwiboonsook

Nataphol Bawornwiboonsook

We’re not coaches. We’re Chillin’. ✔️ Just copy, compound, and grow.
A professional team behind a serious trading system — built to help investors survive and grow sustainably.
📈 Verified performance: 30%+ annually
→ 11 years backtest • 4 years live
0 reviews
Reliability
21 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 38 USD per month
growth since 2026 35%
XMGlobal-MT5 4
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
240
Profit Trades:
214 (89.16%)
Loss Trades:
26 (10.83%)
Best trade:
87.96 USD
Worst trade:
-113.50 USD
Gross Profit:
2 062.41 USD (40 582 pips)
Gross Loss:
-940.51 USD (38 061 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
36 (462.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
496.23 USD (28)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
2.46%
Max deposit load:
12.17%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
23 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.12
Long Trades:
67 (27.92%)
Short Trades:
173 (72.08%)
Profit Factor:
2.19
Expected Payoff:
4.67 USD
Average Profit:
9.64 USD
Average Loss:
-36.17 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-108.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-153.70 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
2.87%
Annual Forecast:
34.83%
Algo trading:
34%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
104.70 USD
Maximal:
272.50 USD (8.47%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.92% (272.50 USD)
By Equity:
7.95% (267.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD 240
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD 1.1K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD 2.5K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +87.96 USD
Worst trade: -114 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 28
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +462.10 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -108.92 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.06.30 03:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.30 01:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.24 22:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.07 22:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.05 14:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.03 06:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.28 02:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.27 13:08
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.10 14:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.17 14:06
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.23% of days out of 31 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.02 07:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.03.26 00:42
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.03.25 23:40
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.03.25 10:32
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.03.25 09:32
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.03.25 04:28
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.03.25 03:28
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.03.20 07:07
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.03.20 07:07
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.03.19 12:55
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold 6 Chillin
38 USD per month
35%
0
0
USD
3.8K
USD
21
34%
240
89%
2%
2.19
4.67
USD
8%
1:500
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