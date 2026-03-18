- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
92
Profit Trades:
88 (95.65%)
Loss Trades:
4 (4.35%)
Best trade:
13.86 USD
Worst trade:
-40.22 USD
Gross Profit:
271.95 USD (1 962 294 pips)
Gross Loss:
-83.14 USD (812 194 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
42 (107.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
107.97 USD (42)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.32
Trading activity:
23.22%
Max deposit load:
29.06%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.69
Long Trades:
51 (55.43%)
Short Trades:
41 (44.57%)
Profit Factor:
3.27
Expected Payoff:
2.05 USD
Average Profit:
3.09 USD
Average Loss:
-20.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-40.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-40.22 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
11.92%
Annual Forecast:
144.59%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
40.22 USD (18.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.13% (39.64 USD)
By Equity:
41.71% (92.72 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|92
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|189
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|1.2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +13.86 USD
Worst trade: -40 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 42
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +107.97 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -40.22 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
1000 USD per month
123%
0
0
USD
USD
389
USD
USD
24
100%
92
95%
23%
3.27
2.05
USD
USD
42%
1:500