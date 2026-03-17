- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
50
Profit Trades:
26 (52.00%)
Loss Trades:
24 (48.00%)
Best trade:
6 480.68 RUB
Worst trade:
-8 195.64 RUB
Gross Profit:
51 568.97 RUB (69 645 pips)
Gross Loss:
-71 412.48 RUB (92 427 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (12 071.25 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
12 071.25 RUB (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
26.42%
Max deposit load:
54.53%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
20 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.76
Long Trades:
34 (68.00%)
Short Trades:
16 (32.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.72
Expected Payoff:
-396.87 RUB
Average Profit:
1 983.42 RUB
Average Loss:
-2 975.52 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-14 678.45 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-14 678.45 RUB (3)
Monthly growth:
-4.72%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
25 357.98 RUB
Maximal:
26 265.17 RUB (84.98%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
27.41% (25 357.98 RUB)
By Equity:
12.70% (13 790.15 RUB)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDrfd
|50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDrfd
|-329
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDrfd
|-23K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +6 480.68 RUB
Worst trade: -8 196 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +12 071.25 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -14 678.45 RUB
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AlfaForexRU-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
17.03.2026
The first launch. EA GoldBaron version 1.5, XAUUSD H1, 20 000RUR.
The launch failed. There are not enough funds to secure a minimum position. I did not calculate the features of the 1:21 shoulder. 30,000 rubles are needed for normal operation.
23.03.2026
The system is at maximum profitability. I am waiting for a drawdown for a more profitable expert start.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
200 USD per month
-23%
0
0
USD
USD
100K
RUB
RUB
18
100%
50
52%
26%
0.72
-396.87
RUB
RUB
27%
1:40