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Mikhail Sergeev

GoldBaron Test RUR

Mikhail Sergeev
Mikhail Sergeev

Mikhail Sergeev

3.9 (302)
Mikhail Sergeev is a qualified specialist in the field of trading with 17 years of experience. An expert in the development of indicators and trading systems for MetaTrader 5.
I work in a team with the best guys from TrendRiders. Together we create powerful tools for analyzing stock charts.
14 products 3 signals 17 codes 3 topics 38 comments
0 reviews
18 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 200 USD per month
growth since 2026 -23%
AlfaForexRU-Real
1:40
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
50
Profit Trades:
26 (52.00%)
Loss Trades:
24 (48.00%)
Best trade:
6 480.68 RUB
Worst trade:
-8 195.64 RUB
Gross Profit:
51 568.97 RUB (69 645 pips)
Gross Loss:
-71 412.48 RUB (92 427 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (12 071.25 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
12 071.25 RUB (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
26.42%
Max deposit load:
54.53%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
20 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.76
Long Trades:
34 (68.00%)
Short Trades:
16 (32.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.72
Expected Payoff:
-396.87 RUB
Average Profit:
1 983.42 RUB
Average Loss:
-2 975.52 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-14 678.45 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-14 678.45 RUB (3)
Monthly growth:
-4.72%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
25 357.98 RUB
Maximal:
26 265.17 RUB (84.98%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
27.41% (25 357.98 RUB)
By Equity:
12.70% (13 790.15 RUB)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDrfd 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDrfd -329
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDrfd -23K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +6 480.68 RUB
Worst trade: -8 196 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +12 071.25 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -14 678.45 RUB

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AlfaForexRU-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

17.03.2026

The first launch. EA GoldBaron version 1.5, XAUUSD H1, 20 000RUR.
The launch failed. There are not enough funds to secure a minimum position. I did not calculate the features of the 1:21 shoulder. 30,000 rubles are needed for normal operation.



23.03.2026

The system is at maximum profitability. I am waiting for a drawdown for a more profitable expert start.
No reviews
2026.08.07 01:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.08.05 08:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.29 19:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.28 10:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.15 06:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.13 08:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.24 12:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.23 22:43
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.17 20:12
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.17 18:10
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.21 17:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.18 02:19
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2026.04.30 09:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.24 00:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.17 20:10
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.04.10 15:40
Share of trading days is too low
2026.04.10 15:40
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.04.10 14:40
Share of trading days is too low
2026.04.10 14:40
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.04.10 05:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GoldBaron Test RUR
200 USD per month
-23%
0
0
USD
100K
RUB
18
100%
50
52%
26%
0.72
-396.87
RUB
27%
1:40
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