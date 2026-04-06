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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Black Gold 2
Igor Loza

Black Gold 2

Igor Loza
Igor Loza

Igor Loza

  • Трейдер at  Предпринематель
  • Ukraine
  • 650
5 (7)
https://t.me/+OmrsQTf1aB9kZmM6
6 signals 2 topics 1 comment
1 review
Reliability
21 weeks
2 / 6.9K USD
Copy for 40 USD per month
growth since 2026 26%
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
258
Profit Trades:
185 (71.70%)
Loss Trades:
73 (28.29%)
Best trade:
162.48 USD
Worst trade:
-296.11 USD
Gross Profit:
4 399.81 USD (44 549 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 359.57 USD (31 040 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (170.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
451.41 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
3.33%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
1.23
Long Trades:
164 (63.57%)
Short Trades:
94 (36.43%)
Profit Factor:
1.31
Expected Payoff:
4.03 USD
Average Profit:
23.78 USD
Average Loss:
-46.02 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-473.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-473.01 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
3.61%
Annual Forecast:
43.78%
Algo trading:
76%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
845.70 USD (16.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.03% (845.70 USD)
By Equity:
27.33% (1 440.13 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USOILCash 258
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USOILCash 1K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USOILCash 14K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +162.48 USD
Worst trade: -296 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +170.15 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -473.01 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Average rating:
makedon-89
1379
makedon-89 2026.04.06 11:57 
 

Good

2026.08.04 12:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.08.03 07:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.02 01:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.01 06:18
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.09 17:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.09 07:56
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.71% of days out of 85 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.26 14:52
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.03.20 17:18
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.03.18 15:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.03.17 13:25
Share of trading days is too low
2026.03.17 13:25
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.03.17 12:23
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.17 12:23
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.17 12:23
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.03.17 12:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.03.17 12:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Black Gold 2
40 USD per month
26%
2
6.9K
USD
5K
USD
21
76%
258
71%
100%
1.30
4.03
USD
27%
1:500
Copy

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