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Eric Picar

EJP888 FXCM Real

Eric Picar
Eric Picar

Eric Picar

0 reviews
Reliability
21 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 1%
FXCM-USDReal01
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
119
Profit Trades:
76 (63.86%)
Loss Trades:
43 (36.13%)
Best trade:
20.94 USD
Worst trade:
-30.11 USD
Gross Profit:
240.19 USD (18 968 pips)
Gross Loss:
-264.58 USD (20 945 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (15.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
26.58 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
99.63%
Max deposit load:
112.56%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.15
Long Trades:
61 (51.26%)
Short Trades:
58 (48.74%)
Profit Factor:
0.91
Expected Payoff:
-0.20 USD
Average Profit:
3.16 USD
Average Loss:
-6.15 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-64.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-64.16 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
43.68%
Annual Forecast:
529.95%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
126.50 USD
Maximal:
163.32 USD (85.78%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
87.22% (163.32 USD)
By Equity:
69.26% (60.12 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDNZD 90
EURCHF 16
EURGBP 13
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDNZD 56
EURCHF -81
EURGBP 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDNZD 1.1K
EURCHF -2.8K
EURGBP -225
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +20.94 USD
Worst trade: -30 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +15.20 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -64.16 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FXCM-USDReal01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 5
ILQAu-A1 Live
1.63 × 8
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
100% EA Trading Only
No reviews
2026.08.06 11:03
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.7% of days out of 143 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.05 21:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.04 23:52
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.30 08:55
No swaps are charged
2026.07.30 08:55
No swaps are charged
2026.07.21 12:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.16 06:07
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.16 04:05
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.15 14:57
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.15 13:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.15 12:55
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.15 02:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.15 01:49
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.14 22:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.14 21:45
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.14 14:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.13 23:49
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.13 15:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.13 08:39
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.01 09:29
No swaps are charged
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
EJP888 FXCM Real
30 USD per month
1%
0
0
USD
112
USD
21
100%
119
63%
100%
0.90
-0.20
USD
87%
1:200
Copy

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