The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FXCM-USDReal01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge02 0.00 × 5 ILQAu-A1 Live 1.63 × 8 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor