- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
119
Profit Trades:
76 (63.86%)
Loss Trades:
43 (36.13%)
Best trade:
20.94 USD
Worst trade:
-30.11 USD
Gross Profit:
240.19 USD (18 968 pips)
Gross Loss:
-264.58 USD (20 945 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (15.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
26.58 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
99.63%
Max deposit load:
112.56%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.15
Long Trades:
61 (51.26%)
Short Trades:
58 (48.74%)
Profit Factor:
0.91
Expected Payoff:
-0.20 USD
Average Profit:
3.16 USD
Average Loss:
-6.15 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-64.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-64.16 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
43.68%
Annual Forecast:
529.95%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
126.50 USD
Maximal:
163.32 USD (85.78%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
87.22% (163.32 USD)
By Equity:
69.26% (60.12 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDNZD
|90
|EURCHF
|16
|EURGBP
|13
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDNZD
|56
|EURCHF
|-81
|EURGBP
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDNZD
|1.1K
|EURCHF
|-2.8K
|EURGBP
|-225
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +20.94 USD
Worst trade: -30 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +15.20 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -64.16 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FXCM-USDReal01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
100% EA Trading Only
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
1%
0
0
USD
USD
112
USD
USD
21
100%
119
63%
100%
0.90
-0.20
USD
USD
87%
1:200