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Roberto Pires Viana

The Karamazovs

Roberto Pires Viana
Roberto Pires Viana

Roberto Pires Viana

0 reviews
179 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 -65%
XMGlobal-Real 2
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 394
Profit Trades:
1 246 (89.38%)
Loss Trades:
148 (10.62%)
Best trade:
1 386.57 USD
Worst trade:
-3 694.33 USD
Gross Profit:
26 185.69 USD (4 068 040 pips)
Gross Loss:
-30 283.21 USD (2 009 256 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
185 (7 129.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7 129.68 USD (185)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
94.43%
Max deposit load:
487.93%
Latest trade:
9 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
13 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.22
Long Trades:
577 (41.39%)
Short Trades:
817 (58.61%)
Profit Factor:
0.86
Expected Payoff:
-2.94 USD
Average Profit:
21.02 USD
Average Loss:
-204.62 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-18 448.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-18 448.98 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
-70.95%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 097.52 USD
Maximal:
18 448.98 USD (110.42%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
74.75% (5 718.64 USD)
By Equity:
98.82% (3 243.72 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 708
EURUSD 650
BTCUSD 33
USDCHF 1
GBPUSD 1
BRENT-JUN26 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY -15K
EURUSD 11K
BTCUSD 424
USDCHF 5
GBPUSD 4
BRENT-JUN26 14
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 17K
EURUSD 71K
BTCUSD 2M
USDCHF 434
GBPUSD 442
BRENT-JUN26 14
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 386.57 USD
Worst trade: -3 694 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 185
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +7 129.68 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -18 448.98 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 2
XMGlobal-Real 10
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 18
0.65 × 901
XMGlobal-Real 2
0.66 × 993
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.71 × 3354
RoboForex-Pro-3
3.16 × 211
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.04 22:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.29 20:15
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.29 20:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.29 19:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.29 19:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.29 18:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.22 22:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.08 03:54
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.08 21:50
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.08 20:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.08 16:46
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.08 07:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.05 21:05
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.05 20:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.05 19:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.28 12:13
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.28 10:22
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.28 07:20
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.28 04:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.26 18:56
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
The Karamazovs
30 USD per month
-65%
0
0
USD
1
USD
179
0%
1 394
89%
94%
0.86
-2.94
USD
99%
1:500
Copy

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