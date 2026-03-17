The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

GlobalPrime-Live 0.00 × 2 XMGlobal-Real 10 0.00 × 1 XMGlobal-Real 18 0.65 × 901 XMGlobal-Real 2 0.66 × 993 XMGlobal-Real 21 0.71 × 3354 RoboForex-Pro-3 3.16 × 211 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor