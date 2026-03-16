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Dmitrii Kriukov

Turbo

Dmitrii Kriukov
Dmitrii Kriukov

Dmitrii Kriukov

0 reviews
Reliability
60 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 2 587%
ForexClub-MT4 Real 2 Server
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
181
Profit Trades:
181 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
277.54 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
5 193.04 USD (101 735 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
181 (5 193.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 193.04 USD (181)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.12
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
131.52%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
20 days
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
42 (23.20%)
Short Trades:
139 (76.80%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
28.69 USD
Average Profit:
28.69 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
65.70%
Annual Forecast:
797.22%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
56.01% (1 229.95 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 53
USDCHF 41
CHFJPY 29
EURCAD 25
AUDNZD 18
EURUSD 15
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 2K
USDCHF 317
CHFJPY 2.1K
EURCAD 151
AUDNZD 487
EURUSD 98
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 27K
USDCHF 13K
CHFJPY 28K
EURCAD 13K
AUDNZD 13K
EURUSD 7.8K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +277.54 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 181
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +5 193.04 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ForexClub-MT4 Real 2 Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Armada-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 19
Dukascopy-live-1
0.00 × 1
AIMS-Live Server
0.00 × 1
TradersWay-Live 2
0.00 × 1
CMCMarkets1-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live20
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live05
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live18
0.00 × 5
XMGlobal-Real 27
0.00 × 1
FXCM-EURReal01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live17
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live19
0.00 × 23
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
MillTrade-Real
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT4 MoneyManager Server
0.00 × 4
WForex-Real
0.00 × 1
COFX-Real
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-01
0.07 × 15
PrimusMarkets-Live-3
0.08 × 13
ICMarkets-Live08
0.09 × 23
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.14 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.22 × 9
120 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Азарт
No reviews
2026.08.05 10:55
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.05 09:55
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.05 08:55
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.05 02:53
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.05 00:52
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.04 19:50
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.30 16:36
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.28 04:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.28 02:01
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.28 01:00
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.27 16:58
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.27 13:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.27 05:56
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.26 22:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.26 21:53
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.23 06:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.23 04:15
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.23 03:15
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.23 02:13
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.22 07:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Turbo
30 USD per month
2 587%
0
0
USD
6.2K
USD
60
0%
181
100%
100%
n/a
28.69
USD
56%
1:500
Copy

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