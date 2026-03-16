- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
181
Profit Trades:
181 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
277.54 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
5 193.04 USD (101 735 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
181 (5 193.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 193.04 USD (181)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.12
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
131.52%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
20 days
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
42 (23.20%)
Short Trades:
139 (76.80%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
28.69 USD
Average Profit:
28.69 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
65.70%
Annual Forecast:
797.22%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
56.01% (1 229.95 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|53
|USDCHF
|41
|CHFJPY
|29
|EURCAD
|25
|AUDNZD
|18
|EURUSD
|15
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|2K
|USDCHF
|317
|CHFJPY
|2.1K
|EURCAD
|151
|AUDNZD
|487
|EURUSD
|98
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|27K
|USDCHF
|13K
|CHFJPY
|28K
|EURCAD
|13K
|AUDNZD
|13K
|EURUSD
|7.8K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +277.54 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 181
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +5 193.04 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ForexClub-MT4 Real 2 Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Armada-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 19
|
Dukascopy-live-1
|0.00 × 1
|
AIMS-Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
TradersWay-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
CMCMarkets1-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.00 × 5
|
XMGlobal-Real 27
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCM-EURReal01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|0.00 × 23
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
MillTrade-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT4 MoneyManager Server
|0.00 × 4
|
WForex-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
COFX-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-01
|0.07 × 15
|
PrimusMarkets-Live-3
|0.08 × 13
|
ICMarkets-Live08
|0.09 × 23
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.14 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.22 × 9
Азарт
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
2 587%
0
0
USD
USD
6.2K
USD
USD
60
0%
181
100%
100%
n/a
28.69
USD
USD
56%
1:500