- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
202
Profit Trades:
98 (48.51%)
Loss Trades:
104 (51.49%)
Best trade:
4 386.06 USD
Worst trade:
-609.44 USD
Gross Profit:
35 717.31 USD (153 038 pips)
Gross Loss:
-31 422.60 USD (137 397 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (2 865.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 386.06 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
39.26%
Max deposit load:
18.53%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.51
Long Trades:
195 (96.53%)
Short Trades:
7 (3.47%)
Profit Factor:
1.14
Expected Payoff:
21.26 USD
Average Profit:
364.46 USD
Average Loss:
-302.14 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-2 316.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 528.33 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-0.78%
Annual Forecast:
-9.44%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.86 USD
Maximal:
8 452.56 USD (7.62%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.63% (8 459.96 USD)
By Equity:
0.79% (860.28 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|76
|USDJPY
|75
|SP500
|21
|GDAXI
|12
|GBPJPY
|11
|USDCHF
|7
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|6.5K
|USDJPY
|-799
|SP500
|-1.3K
|GDAXI
|1.3K
|GBPJPY
|-678
|USDCHF
|-709
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|9.2K
|USDJPY
|-260
|SP500
|-1.2K
|GDAXI
|9.3K
|GBPJPY
|-1.1K
|USDCHF
|-326
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +4 386.06 USD
Worst trade: -609 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 865.11 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 316.47 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 3
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 2
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.25 × 12
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.33 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.30 × 20
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|1.33 × 3
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.57 × 42
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.66 × 44
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|2.00 × 2
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|2.50 × 2
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|3.36 × 11
|
Darwinex-Live
|3.41 × 1060
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|3.89 × 28
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|4.46 × 13
|
Swissquote-Server
|4.65 × 120
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
4%
0
0
USD
USD
104K
USD
USD
30
97%
202
48%
39%
1.13
21.26
USD
USD
8%
1:200