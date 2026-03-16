The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real20 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsEU-MT5 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 0.00 × 3 OxSecurities-Live 0.00 × 1 OneRoyal-Server 0.00 × 1 AdmiralsGroup-Live 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real 0.00 × 3 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 0.00 × 2 CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4 0.25 × 12 TradeMaxGlobal-Live 0.31 × 275 ForexTimeFXTM-Live01 0.33 × 3 Exness-MT5Real3 0.85 × 167 ICMarketsSC-MT5 1.30 × 20 Ava-Real 1-MT5 1.33 × 3 FPMarketsLLC-Live 1.57 × 42 PrimeCodex-MT5 1.66 × 44 GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES 2.00 × 2 FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro 2.50 × 2 HFMarketsGlobal-Live1 2.50 × 2 Alpari-Real01 3.00 × 1 XMGlobal-MT5 2 3.36 × 11 Darwinex-Live 3.41 × 1060 VantageFXInternational-Live 3.89 × 28 Pepperstone-MT5-Live01 4.46 × 13 Swissquote-Server 4.65 × 120 13 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor