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Matias Nicolas Fantino

Matias Darwinex

Matias Nicolas Fantino
Matias Nicolas Fantino

Matias Nicolas Fantino

0 reviews
Reliability
30 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 4%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
202
Profit Trades:
98 (48.51%)
Loss Trades:
104 (51.49%)
Best trade:
4 386.06 USD
Worst trade:
-609.44 USD
Gross Profit:
35 717.31 USD (153 038 pips)
Gross Loss:
-31 422.60 USD (137 397 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (2 865.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 386.06 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
39.26%
Max deposit load:
18.53%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.51
Long Trades:
195 (96.53%)
Short Trades:
7 (3.47%)
Profit Factor:
1.14
Expected Payoff:
21.26 USD
Average Profit:
364.46 USD
Average Loss:
-302.14 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-2 316.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 528.33 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-0.78%
Annual Forecast:
-9.44%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.86 USD
Maximal:
8 452.56 USD (7.62%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.63% (8 459.96 USD)
By Equity:
0.79% (860.28 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 76
USDJPY 75
SP500 21
GDAXI 12
GBPJPY 11
USDCHF 7
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 6.5K
USDJPY -799
SP500 -1.3K
GDAXI 1.3K
GBPJPY -678
USDCHF -709
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 9.2K
USDJPY -260
SP500 -1.2K
GDAXI 9.3K
GBPJPY -1.1K
USDCHF -326
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4 386.06 USD
Worst trade: -609 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 865.11 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 316.47 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 3
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 2
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.25 × 12
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.33 × 3
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1.33 × 3
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.57 × 42
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.66 × 44
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
2.50 × 2
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 2
3.36 × 11
Darwinex-Live
3.41 × 1060
VantageFXInternational-Live
3.89 × 28
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
4.46 × 13
Swissquote-Server
4.65 × 120
13 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.28 13:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.28 07:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.23 07:58
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.03.16 20:47
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.69% of days out of 64 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.16 20:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Matias Darwinex
30 USD per month
4%
0
0
USD
104K
USD
30
97%
202
48%
39%
1.13
21.26
USD
8%
1:200
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