- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
618
Profit Trades:
492 (79.61%)
Loss Trades:
126 (20.39%)
Best trade:
150.55 USD
Worst trade:
-144.76 USD
Gross Profit:
4 401.87 USD (1 584 344 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 157.57 USD (48 423 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
68 (83.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
513.73 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
80.04%
Max deposit load:
2.79%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
10 days
Recovery Factor:
7.17
Long Trades:
298 (48.22%)
Short Trades:
320 (51.78%)
Profit Factor:
2.04
Expected Payoff:
3.63 USD
Average Profit:
8.95 USD
Average Loss:
-17.12 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-24.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-297.85 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
2.11%
Annual Forecast:
25.63%
Algo trading:
81%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.00 USD
Maximal:
312.85 USD (3.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.89% (300.35 USD)
By Equity:
3.94% (479.95 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCADxx
|408
|AUDCADxx
|158
|EURUSDxx
|6
|EURJPYxx
|6
|USDCHFxx
|4
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDCADxx
|1.7K
|AUDCADxx
|169
|EURUSDxx
|44
|EURJPYxx
|74
|USDCHFxx
|65
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDCADxx
|54K
|AUDCADxx
|14K
|EURUSDxx
|600
|EURJPYxx
|1.2K
|USDCHFxx
|763
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +150.55 USD
Worst trade: -145 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +83.88 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -24.33 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "4xCube-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Disclaimer:
- Rentabilidade passada não é garantia de resultados futuros;
- Operações com derivativos possuem alto nível de alavancagem. Ao investir no mercado financeiro certifique-se que você compreende os riscos envolvidos em operações alavancadas;
- Há riscos substanciais envolvidos na negociação de instrumentos financeiros, com potencial de perda de capital.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
22%
0
0
USD
USD
12K
USD
USD
37
81%
618
79%
80%
2.04
3.63
USD
USD
4%
1:500