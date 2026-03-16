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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Moderate Risk 4XC TR
Amauri De Souza Porto Junior

Moderate Risk 4XC TR

Amauri De Souza Porto Junior
Amauri De Souza Porto Junior

Amauri De Souza Porto Junior

Sócio fundador da ÍNDICO LTDA.
Economista (CORECON-SC)
Disclaimer:
- Rentabilidade passada não é garantia de resultados futuros;
0 reviews
Reliability
37 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 22%
4xCube-MT5
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
618
Profit Trades:
492 (79.61%)
Loss Trades:
126 (20.39%)
Best trade:
150.55 USD
Worst trade:
-144.76 USD
Gross Profit:
4 401.87 USD (1 584 344 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 157.57 USD (48 423 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
68 (83.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
513.73 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
80.04%
Max deposit load:
2.79%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
10 days
Recovery Factor:
7.17
Long Trades:
298 (48.22%)
Short Trades:
320 (51.78%)
Profit Factor:
2.04
Expected Payoff:
3.63 USD
Average Profit:
8.95 USD
Average Loss:
-17.12 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-24.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-297.85 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
2.11%
Annual Forecast:
25.63%
Algo trading:
81%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.00 USD
Maximal:
312.85 USD (3.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.89% (300.35 USD)
By Equity:
3.94% (479.95 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDCADxx 408
AUDCADxx 158
EURUSDxx 6
EURJPYxx 6
USDCHFxx 4
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCADxx 1.7K
AUDCADxx 169
EURUSDxx 44
EURJPYxx 74
USDCHFxx 65
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCADxx 54K
AUDCADxx 14K
EURUSDxx 600
EURJPYxx 1.2K
USDCHFxx 763
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +150.55 USD
Worst trade: -145 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +83.88 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -24.33 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "4xCube-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Disclaimer:

- Rentabilidade passada não é garantia de resultados futuros;
- Operações com derivativos possuem alto nível de alavancagem. Ao investir no mercado financeiro certifique-se que você compreende os riscos envolvidos em operações alavancadas;
- Há riscos substanciais envolvidos na negociação de instrumentos financeiros, com potencial de perda de capital.

No reviews
2026.07.20 20:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.20 13:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.16 15:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.09 05:56
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.05 14:01
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.29 14:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.22 15:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.21 14:46
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.20 15:30
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.15 02:31
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 4.68% of days out of 171 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.14 23:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.13 16:09
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.12 15:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.12 07:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.01 10:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.23 22:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.22 20:45
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.16 17:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.14 20:18
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.02 19:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Moderate Risk 4XC TR
30 USD per month
22%
0
0
USD
12K
USD
37
81%
618
79%
80%
2.04
3.63
USD
4%
1:500
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