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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / EG Pamm
Eduardo De Oliveira Ghizoni

EG Pamm

Eduardo De Oliveira Ghizoni
Eduardo De Oliveira Ghizoni

Eduardo De Oliveira Ghizoni

0 reviews
Reliability
22 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 37%
4xCube-MT5
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 164
Profit Trades:
971 (83.41%)
Loss Trades:
193 (16.58%)
Best trade:
19.53 USD
Worst trade:
-33.14 USD
Gross Profit:
4 249.73 USD (195 172 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 351.34 USD (93 413 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
90 (395.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
475.99 USD (55)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.89%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
61
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
12.10
Long Trades:
529 (45.45%)
Short Trades:
635 (54.55%)
Profit Factor:
1.81
Expected Payoff:
1.63 USD
Average Profit:
4.38 USD
Average Loss:
-12.18 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
20 (-125.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-125.45 USD (20)
Monthly growth:
7.00%
Annual Forecast:
84.90%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5.00 USD
Maximal:
156.89 USD (2.83%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.82% (156.44 USD)
By Equity:
9.18% (564.48 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDCADxx 703
AUDCADxx 461
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCADxx 397
AUDCADxx 1.5K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCADxx 27K
AUDCADxx 75K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +19.53 USD
Worst trade: -33 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 55
Maximum consecutive losses: 20
Maximal consecutive profit: +395.33 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -125.45 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "4xCube-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

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No reviews
2026.07.21 02:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.13 16:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.08 08:22
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.07 08:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.18 15:24
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.18 15:24
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.17 22:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.09 18:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.05 12:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.29 14:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.22 15:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.22 06:56
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.21 14:46
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.12 07:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.04 16:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.01 13:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.23 10:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.16 09:52
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.09 15:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.09 14:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
EG Pamm
30 USD per month
37%
0
0
USD
8.2K
USD
22
99%
1 164
83%
100%
1.80
1.63
USD
9%
1:500
Copy

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