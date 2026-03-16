- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 164
Profit Trades:
971 (83.41%)
Loss Trades:
193 (16.58%)
Best trade:
19.53 USD
Worst trade:
-33.14 USD
Gross Profit:
4 249.73 USD (195 172 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 351.34 USD (93 413 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
90 (395.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
475.99 USD (55)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.89%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
61
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
12.10
Long Trades:
529 (45.45%)
Short Trades:
635 (54.55%)
Profit Factor:
1.81
Expected Payoff:
1.63 USD
Average Profit:
4.38 USD
Average Loss:
-12.18 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
20 (-125.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-125.45 USD (20)
Monthly growth:
7.00%
Annual Forecast:
84.90%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5.00 USD
Maximal:
156.89 USD (2.83%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.82% (156.44 USD)
By Equity:
9.18% (564.48 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCADxx
|703
|AUDCADxx
|461
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDCADxx
|397
|AUDCADxx
|1.5K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDCADxx
|27K
|AUDCADxx
|75K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +19.53 USD
Worst trade: -33 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 55
Maximum consecutive losses: 20
Maximal consecutive profit: +395.33 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -125.45 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "4xCube-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
37%
0
0
USD
USD
8.2K
USD
USD
22
99%
1 164
83%
100%
1.80
1.63
USD
USD
9%
1:500