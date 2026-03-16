- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
545
Profit Trades:
429 (78.71%)
Loss Trades:
116 (21.28%)
Best trade:
69.19 USD
Worst trade:
-48.30 USD
Gross Profit:
1 889.51 USD (67 876 pips)
Gross Loss:
-860.47 USD (35 565 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (51.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
106.13 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
79.47%
Max deposit load:
6.10%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
7.07
Long Trades:
244 (44.77%)
Short Trades:
301 (55.23%)
Profit Factor:
2.20
Expected Payoff:
1.89 USD
Average Profit:
4.40 USD
Average Loss:
-7.42 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-111.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-111.35 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
7.26%
Annual Forecast:
87.61%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
145.47 USD (15.57%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.87% (145.47 USD)
By Equity:
14.47% (213.63 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCADx
|165
|NZDCADx
|116
|GBPUSDx
|71
|EURGBPx
|67
|USDCADx
|63
|AUDUSDx
|63
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCADx
|431
|NZDCADx
|188
|GBPUSDx
|173
|EURGBPx
|175
|USDCADx
|-64
|AUDUSDx
|126
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCADx
|14K
|NZDCADx
|7.7K
|GBPUSDx
|4.9K
|EURGBPx
|4.7K
|USDCADx
|-817
|AUDUSDx
|3.9K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +69.19 USD
Worst trade: -48 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +51.75 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -111.35 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ThinkMarkets-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
FX Flare CR2 uses multi-indicator confirmation (RSI + candle filters) and intelligent risk control to generate consistent and precise trades on MT4 — balancing profit and safety automatically.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
146%
0
0
USD
USD
1.3K
USD
USD
61
98%
545
78%
79%
2.19
1.89
USD
USD
14%
1:500