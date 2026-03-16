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Thanh Huong Phan

FX Flare CR2

Thanh Huong Phan
Thanh Huong Phan

Thanh Huong Phan

0 reviews
Reliability
61 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 146%
ThinkMarkets-Live 4
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
545
Profit Trades:
429 (78.71%)
Loss Trades:
116 (21.28%)
Best trade:
69.19 USD
Worst trade:
-48.30 USD
Gross Profit:
1 889.51 USD (67 876 pips)
Gross Loss:
-860.47 USD (35 565 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (51.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
106.13 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
79.47%
Max deposit load:
6.10%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
7.07
Long Trades:
244 (44.77%)
Short Trades:
301 (55.23%)
Profit Factor:
2.20
Expected Payoff:
1.89 USD
Average Profit:
4.40 USD
Average Loss:
-7.42 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-111.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-111.35 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
7.26%
Annual Forecast:
87.61%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
145.47 USD (15.57%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.87% (145.47 USD)
By Equity:
14.47% (213.63 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCADx 165
NZDCADx 116
GBPUSDx 71
EURGBPx 67
USDCADx 63
AUDUSDx 63
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCADx 431
NZDCADx 188
GBPUSDx 173
EURGBPx 175
USDCADx -64
AUDUSDx 126
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCADx 14K
NZDCADx 7.7K
GBPUSDx 4.9K
EURGBPx 4.7K
USDCADx -817
AUDUSDx 3.9K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +69.19 USD
Worst trade: -48 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +51.75 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -111.35 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ThinkMarkets-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

FX Flare CR2 uses multi-indicator confirmation (RSI + candle filters) and intelligent risk control to generate consistent and precise trades on MT4 — balancing profit and safety automatically.


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To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
FX Flare CR2
30 USD per month
146%
0
0
USD
1.3K
USD
61
98%
545
78%
79%
2.19
1.89
USD
14%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.