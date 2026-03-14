- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
781
Profit Trades:
670 (85.78%)
Loss Trades:
111 (14.21%)
Best trade:
25.26 USD
Worst trade:
-13.64 USD
Gross Profit:
569.31 USD (68 235 pips)
Gross Loss:
-236.93 USD (26 447 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (29.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
32.06 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
72.06%
Max deposit load:
6.73%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
11.59
Long Trades:
358 (45.84%)
Short Trades:
423 (54.16%)
Profit Factor:
2.40
Expected Payoff:
0.43 USD
Average Profit:
0.85 USD
Average Loss:
-2.13 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-28.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-28.68 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
3.04%
Annual Forecast:
36.86%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
28.68 USD (2.26%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.82% (28.68 USD)
By Equity:
12.60% (127.48 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURCAD
|289
|EURJPY
|268
|GBPUSD
|208
|EURUSD
|10
|CHFJPY
|6
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURCAD
|64
|EURJPY
|85
|GBPUSD
|160
|EURUSD
|11
|CHFJPY
|11
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURCAD
|12K
|EURJPY
|11K
|GBPUSD
|18K
|EURUSD
|1.2K
|CHFJPY
|-755
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +25.26 USD
Worst trade: -14 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +29.02 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -28.68 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.08 × 26
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.20 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.24 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.28 × 95
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.50 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.56 × 41
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.59 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.73 × 100
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.86 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|1.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|1.07 × 15
|
FPTradingLLC-Live4
|1.17 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|1.28 × 610
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.37 × 321
|
LiteForex-ECN.com
|1.58 × 12
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.75 × 299
|
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
|2.29 × 17
|
TradersWay-Live
|2.38 × 13
|
XMGlobal-Real 35
|4.32 × 22
|
PlaceATrade-Real-4
|4.56 × 158
|
RSGFinance-Live
|7.25 × 63
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|8.14 × 124
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|16.00 × 3
|
GrandCapital-Server
|24.00 × 4
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
36%
0
0
USD
USD
1.1K
USD
USD
24
100%
781
85%
72%
2.40
0.43
USD
USD
13%
1:500