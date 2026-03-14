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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / RFPMultiPair
Marwin Borpet

RFPMultiPair

Marwin Borpet
Marwin Borpet

Marwin Borpet

0 reviews
Reliability
24 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 36%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
781
Profit Trades:
670 (85.78%)
Loss Trades:
111 (14.21%)
Best trade:
25.26 USD
Worst trade:
-13.64 USD
Gross Profit:
569.31 USD (68 235 pips)
Gross Loss:
-236.93 USD (26 447 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (29.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
32.06 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
72.06%
Max deposit load:
6.73%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
11.59
Long Trades:
358 (45.84%)
Short Trades:
423 (54.16%)
Profit Factor:
2.40
Expected Payoff:
0.43 USD
Average Profit:
0.85 USD
Average Loss:
-2.13 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-28.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-28.68 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
3.04%
Annual Forecast:
36.86%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
28.68 USD (2.26%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.82% (28.68 USD)
By Equity:
12.60% (127.48 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURCAD 289
EURJPY 268
GBPUSD 208
EURUSD 10
CHFJPY 6
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURCAD 64
EURJPY 85
GBPUSD 160
EURUSD 11
CHFJPY 11
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURCAD 12K
EURJPY 11K
GBPUSD 18K
EURUSD 1.2K
CHFJPY -755
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +25.26 USD
Worst trade: -14 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +29.02 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -28.68 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.08 × 26
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.20 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.24 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.28 × 95
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.50 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.56 × 41
ICMarkets-Live14
0.59 × 27
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.73 × 100
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.86 × 7
ICMarkets-Live03
1.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live12
1.07 × 15
FPTradingLLC-Live4
1.17 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.28 × 610
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.37 × 321
LiteForex-ECN.com
1.58 × 12
RoboForex-ECN
1.75 × 299
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
2.29 × 17
TradersWay-Live
2.38 × 13
XMGlobal-Real 35
4.32 × 22
PlaceATrade-Real-4
4.56 × 158
RSGFinance-Live
7.25 × 63
RoboForex-ProCent-8
8.14 × 124
ICMarketsSC-Live25
16.00 × 3
GrandCapital-Server
24.00 × 4
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.05.04 03:37
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.03.14 14:58
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
RFPMultiPair
30 USD per month
36%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
24
100%
781
85%
72%
2.40
0.43
USD
13%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.