The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro 0.00 × 2 ICMarketsEU-MT5 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 0.00 × 6 ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 0.00 × 2 OneRoyal-Server 0.00 × 1 CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4 0.00 × 4 Exness-MT5Real 0.00 × 3 OxSecurities-Live 0.00 × 1 AdmiralsGroup-Live 0.00 × 1 RoboForex-ECN 0.15 × 33 VTMarkets-Live 0.19 × 16 TradeMaxGlobal-Live 0.31 × 275 Pepperstone-MT5-Live01 0.60 × 146 AmanaCapital-Live 0.63 × 875 Exness-MT5Real3 0.85 × 167 PrimeCodex-MT5 0.91 × 362 Exness-MT5Real20 1.00 × 2 FXOpen-MT5 1.00 × 3 Darwinex-Live 1.02 × 4264 ForexTimeFXTM-Live01 1.07 × 14 ICMarketsSC-MT5 1.18 × 22 TickmillUK-Live 1.33 × 3 FPMarketsLLC-Live 1.53 × 43 Exness-MT5Real31 1.83 × 6 SMCapitalMarkets-Live2 2.00 × 1 26 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor