- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 507
Profit Trades:
1 071 (71.06%)
Loss Trades:
436 (28.93%)
Best trade:
3 019.39 USD
Worst trade:
-1 635.15 USD
Gross Profit:
74 716.90 USD (211 429 pips)
Gross Loss:
-49 902.33 USD (167 682 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (648.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 535.87 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
98.92%
Max deposit load:
185.72%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
75
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
4.46
Long Trades:
643 (42.67%)
Short Trades:
864 (57.33%)
Profit Factor:
1.50
Expected Payoff:
16.47 USD
Average Profit:
69.76 USD
Average Loss:
-114.45 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-134.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 951.07 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
4.41%
Annual Forecast:
53.51%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.80 USD
Maximal:
5 569.48 USD (4.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.02% (5 718.74 USD)
By Equity:
53.72% (60 826.48 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|591
|GDAXI
|574
|WS30
|162
|SP500
|96
|GBPUSD
|77
|NDX
|2
|XAUUSD
|1
|AUDCAD
|1
|CADCHF
|1
|STOXX50E
|1
|NI225
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|17K
|GDAXI
|3.3K
|WS30
|3.4K
|SP500
|5.3K
|GBPUSD
|-365
|NDX
|-1.5K
|XAUUSD
|104
|AUDCAD
|-228
|CADCHF
|-167
|STOXX50E
|-1.6K
|NI225
|-222
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|33K
|GDAXI
|5.3K
|WS30
|6.4K
|SP500
|2K
|GBPUSD
|327
|NDX
|-1.7K
|XAUUSD
|230
|AUDCAD
|-312
|CADCHF
|-129
|STOXX50E
|-352
|NI225
|-710
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +3 019.39 USD
Worst trade: -1 635 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +648.77 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -134.14 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 2
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.19 × 16
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.60 × 146
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.63 × 875
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.91 × 362
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|1.00 × 2
|
FXOpen-MT5
|1.00 × 3
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.02 × 4264
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|1.07 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.18 × 22
|
TickmillUK-Live
|1.33 × 3
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.53 × 43
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|1.83 × 6
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|2.00 × 1
bot trading forex and indices
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
25%
0
0
USD
USD
126K
USD
USD
22
97%
1 507
71%
99%
1.49
16.47
USD
USD
54%
1:200