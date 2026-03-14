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Alexander Fink

Robitrading2

Alexander Fink
Alexander Fink

Alexander Fink

0 reviews
Reliability
22 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 25%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 507
Profit Trades:
1 071 (71.06%)
Loss Trades:
436 (28.93%)
Best trade:
3 019.39 USD
Worst trade:
-1 635.15 USD
Gross Profit:
74 716.90 USD (211 429 pips)
Gross Loss:
-49 902.33 USD (167 682 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (648.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 535.87 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
98.92%
Max deposit load:
185.72%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
75
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
4.46
Long Trades:
643 (42.67%)
Short Trades:
864 (57.33%)
Profit Factor:
1.50
Expected Payoff:
16.47 USD
Average Profit:
69.76 USD
Average Loss:
-114.45 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-134.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 951.07 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
4.41%
Annual Forecast:
53.51%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.80 USD
Maximal:
5 569.48 USD (4.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.02% (5 718.74 USD)
By Equity:
53.72% (60 826.48 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 591
GDAXI 574
WS30 162
SP500 96
GBPUSD 77
NDX 2
XAUUSD 1
AUDCAD 1
CADCHF 1
STOXX50E 1
NI225 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 17K
GDAXI 3.3K
WS30 3.4K
SP500 5.3K
GBPUSD -365
NDX -1.5K
XAUUSD 104
AUDCAD -228
CADCHF -167
STOXX50E -1.6K
NI225 -222
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 33K
GDAXI 5.3K
WS30 6.4K
SP500 2K
GBPUSD 327
NDX -1.7K
XAUUSD 230
AUDCAD -312
CADCHF -129
STOXX50E -352
NI225 -710
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3 019.39 USD
Worst trade: -1 635 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +648.77 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -134.14 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.19 × 16
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.60 × 146
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.91 × 362
Exness-MT5Real20
1.00 × 2
FXOpen-MT5
1.00 × 3
Darwinex-Live
1.02 × 4264
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.07 × 14
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
TickmillUK-Live
1.33 × 3
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.53 × 43
Exness-MT5Real31
1.83 × 6
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
26 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
bot trading forex and indices
No reviews
2026.08.03 16:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.02 22:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.22 12:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.14 06:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.14 05:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.13 14:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.13 12:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.12 21:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.08 16:25
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.07 19:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.03 08:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.02 19:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.24 05:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.24 03:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.05 07:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.04 15:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.22 16:02
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.21 13:00
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.04.21 01:00
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.04.20 15:54
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Robitrading2
30 USD per month
25%
0
0
USD
126K
USD
22
97%
1 507
71%
99%
1.49
16.47
USD
54%
1:200
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