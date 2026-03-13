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Roman Kartezhnikov

Scalp Gold Roboforex

Roman Kartezhnikov
Roman Kartezhnikov

Roman Kartezhnikov

3.2 (25)
4 signals 2 topics 10 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
76 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 39 USD per month
growth since 2025 349%
RoboForex-Prime
1:300
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
362
Profit Trades:
292 (80.66%)
Loss Trades:
70 (19.34%)
Best trade:
25.70 USD
Worst trade:
-18.32 USD
Gross Profit:
974.45 USD (91 098 pips)
Gross Loss:
-625.08 USD (58 400 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (114.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
114.75 USD (27)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
0.04%
Max deposit load:
13.76%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
16 minutes
Recovery Factor:
5.23
Long Trades:
202 (55.80%)
Short Trades:
160 (44.20%)
Profit Factor:
1.56
Expected Payoff:
0.97 USD
Average Profit:
3.34 USD
Average Loss:
-8.93 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-33.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-33.80 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
2.51%
Annual Forecast:
30.45%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
9.92 USD
Maximal:
66.79 USD (40.28%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
40.28% (66.79 USD)
By Equity:
2.51% (10.53 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 362
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 349
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 33K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +25.70 USD
Worst trade: -18 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 27
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +114.75 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -33.80 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real26
0.00 × 10
RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2
0.50 × 10
IronFXBM-Real10
0.53 × 345
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.96 × 26
Hankotrade-Live
1.40 × 5
Alpari-Pro.ECN
1.53 × 17
VantageInternational-Live 3
2.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
3.00 × 3426
FXChoice-Pro Live
3.79 × 19
CMCMarkets1-Europe
4.50 × 2
RoboForex-Pro-2
4.67 × 12
EGlobal-Cent6
5.50 × 2
EightcapLtd-Real-4
5.60 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live23
6.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 16
6.45 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live32
6.63 × 8
ICMarketsEU-Live17
6.69 × 16
OctaFX-Real
7.69 × 52
Tickmill-Live08
7.91 × 65
RoboForex-Pro-5
8.76 × 255
BlackBullMarkets-Live
9.10 × 87
RoboForex-Pro-3
9.27 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live12
9.78 × 291
XMGlobal-Real 8
13.75 × 560
6 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Gold scalping strategy. No martingale or grid. For best results, it is recommended to copy only on ECN accounts of brokers with low spreads on gold.
No reviews
2026.04.17 01:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.13 18:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.13 22:48
80% of growth achieved within 15 days. This comprises 3.93% of days out of 382 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Scalp Gold Roboforex
39 USD per month
349%
0
0
USD
449
USD
76
99%
362
80%
0%
1.55
0.97
USD
40%
1:300
Copy

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