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Anggun Budianto

EarthGoat Calpital

Anggun Budianto
Anggun Budianto

Anggun Budianto

I have been studying forex for 5 years. The buy and sell method and support resistance are the basic methods that I use.
0 reviews
25 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -64%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 055
Profit Trades:
428 (40.56%)
Loss Trades:
627 (59.43%)
Best trade:
597.60 USD
Worst trade:
-417.31 USD
Gross Profit:
51 337.51 USD (1 728 259 pips)
Gross Loss:
-49 120.34 USD (1 755 145 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (988.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 372.14 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
69.70%
Max deposit load:
40.13%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.31
Long Trades:
548 (51.94%)
Short Trades:
507 (48.06%)
Profit Factor:
1.05
Expected Payoff:
2.10 USD
Average Profit:
119.95 USD
Average Loss:
-78.34 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-1 212.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 252.90 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
54.01%
Annual Forecast:
655.33%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 574.21 USD
Maximal:
7 044.52 USD (128.78%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
89.05% (7 044.52 USD)
By Equity:
11.31% (273.51 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1055
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2.2K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -27K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +597.60 USD
Worst trade: -417 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +988.23 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 212.26 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

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FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
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SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
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Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
MTrading-Live
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FXOpen-Real1
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FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
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ICMarketsSC-Live25
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Exness-Real33
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AIGroup-Live
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Pepperstone-Demo01
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ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 3
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
VantageMarkets-Live 22
0.00 × 1
209 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Master Copy trade Break out metode
No reviews
2026.08.07 12:56
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.28 03:07
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.15 15:40
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.15 14:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.15 01:22
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.14 22:20
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.14 17:16
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.14 09:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.14 08:10
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.13 08:54
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.13 07:54
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.13 02:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.12 22:48
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.04.09 04:15
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.08 16:07
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.08 15:07
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.08 14:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.08 09:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.08 08:01
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.03.31 14:30
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.33% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
EarthGoat Calpital
30 USD per month
-64%
0
0
USD
16K
USD
25
0%
1 055
40%
70%
1.04
2.10
USD
89%
1:50
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