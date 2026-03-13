- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 055
Profit Trades:
428 (40.56%)
Loss Trades:
627 (59.43%)
Best trade:
597.60 USD
Worst trade:
-417.31 USD
Gross Profit:
51 337.51 USD (1 728 259 pips)
Gross Loss:
-49 120.34 USD (1 755 145 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (988.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 372.14 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
69.70%
Max deposit load:
40.13%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.31
Long Trades:
548 (51.94%)
Short Trades:
507 (48.06%)
Profit Factor:
1.05
Expected Payoff:
2.10 USD
Average Profit:
119.95 USD
Average Loss:
-78.34 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-1 212.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 252.90 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
54.01%
Annual Forecast:
655.33%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 574.21 USD
Maximal:
7 044.52 USD (128.78%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
89.05% (7 044.52 USD)
By Equity:
11.31% (273.51 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1055
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.2K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-27K
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +597.60 USD
Worst trade: -417 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +988.23 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 212.26 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 3
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageMarkets-Live 22
|0.00 × 1
Master Copy trade Break out metode
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-64%
0
0
USD
USD
16K
USD
USD
25
0%
1 055
40%
70%
1.04
2.10
USD
USD
89%
1:50