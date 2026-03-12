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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / ALPHA EA3
Ishaan P Kajaniya

ALPHA EA3

Ishaan P Kajaniya
Ishaan P Kajaniya

Ishaan P Kajaniya

HI THERE
0 reviews
Reliability
25 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 29%
NeweraCapitalMarkets-Server
1:100
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 836
Profit Trades:
1 434 (50.56%)
Loss Trades:
1 402 (49.44%)
Best trade:
495.34 USD
Worst trade:
-506.12 USD
Gross Profit:
42 300.05 USD (1 103 072 pips)
Gross Loss:
-40 951.38 USD (1 019 107 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (68.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
624.51 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
32.49%
Max deposit load:
93.55%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
122
Avg holding time:
47 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.99
Long Trades:
1 436 (50.63%)
Short Trades:
1 400 (49.37%)
Profit Factor:
1.03
Expected Payoff:
0.48 USD
Average Profit:
29.50 USD
Average Loss:
-29.21 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-52.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-661.94 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
-0.54%
Annual Forecast:
-6.50%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
314.31 USD
Maximal:
1 366.59 USD (18.42%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.16% (1 368.84 USD)
By Equity:
6.13% (326.94 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.na 1437
GOLD_MAY26.na 583
GOLD_APR26.na 422
GOLD_AUG26.na 312
GOLD_DEC26.na 82
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.na -884
GOLD_MAY26.na 852
GOLD_APR26.na 1.8K
GOLD_AUG26.na 327
GOLD_DEC26.na -748
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.na 35K
GOLD_MAY26.na 23K
GOLD_APR26.na 49K
GOLD_AUG26.na -11K
GOLD_DEC26.na -13K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +495.34 USD
Worst trade: -506 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +68.17 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -52.20 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "NeweraCapitalMarkets-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.05 07:54
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.27 11:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.16 05:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.15 05:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.15 04:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.13 12:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.13 04:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.10 11:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.03 09:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.03 08:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.25 07:44
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.17 13:09
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.16 06:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.15 17:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.10 11:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.09 15:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.09 07:56
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.09 05:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.08 10:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.08 08:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ALPHA EA3
30 USD per month
29%
0
0
USD
5.1K
USD
25
0%
2 836
50%
32%
1.03
0.48
USD
21%
1:100
Copy

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